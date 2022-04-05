3 soon-to-be free agents that Blackburn Rovers should consider this summer

The summer transfer window looks set to be a rather busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

With five first-team players out of contract this summer, and five more seeing their loan deals with the club expire at the end of this season – not to mention the seemingly inevitable interest in top scorer Ben Brereton – there could be plenty of players for Rovers replace once the market opens.

While they could of course, invest some funds in transfer fees to get their business done, it is worth noting that there could also be some bargains for Rovers to pick up in the free agent market, with plenty of other individuals out of contract at their current clubs.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three players who are set to become free agents at the end of this season, that could be targeting for Blackburn this summer, right here.

John Swift

One of those Blackburn players who is out of contract in the summer is Joe Rothwell, who has been Rovers’ creator in chief this season with nine assists in the league.

If Rothwell is to leave, then the club will obviously need to bring someone in who can provide a similar creative spark from midfield, and Swift, who has 11 this season for Reading, is certainly someone who can prodive that.

Indeed, with Swift having scored 11 league goals to Rothwell’s three this season, the 26-year-old does carry an even greater attacking threat at this level, and that could be crucial to a Blackburn side who have largely relied on the aforementioned Brereton in front of goal during the current campaign.

Will Vaulks

With Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport both out of contract at the end of this season, Blackburn may also need to bring in cover for Lewis Travis in the holding midfield role this summer.

That could mean that Vaulks is another option worth considering for Rovers, with the 28-year-old one who could bring experience to the side to help a number of the club’s younger players, while also possessing enough time in his career to be a long-term asset at Ewood Park.

Admittedly, this has not been Vaulks’ best season, but he is far from the only current Cardiff player you could say that about, and his previous performances in the Championship mean he is still more than capable of making an impact at this level, especially when considering the old adage of “form is temporary, class is permanent”.

Nathan Byrne

Another out of contract player who it looks as though Blackburn will need to relace in the summer, is right-back Ryan Nyambe.

With the Namibian seemingly on his way out of Ewood, Rovers could consider turning their attentions to Byrne, who remains a reliable figure on the right-hand side of defence at this level, even in a Derby side beset by all sorts of issues right now.

The 29-year-old also has plenty of experience to help what is a rather young Rovers squad, and having previously spent several years of his career with Wigan, is familiar with the area he would be moving to with a switch to Ewood Park, which could both appeal to Byrne, and help him settle in if a deal goes through.