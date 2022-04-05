3 soon-to-be free agents that Birmingham City should consider this summer

It looks set to be an interesting summer for Birmingham City as Lee Bowyer aims to strengthen his squad with an eye on competing higher up the Championship table next season.

The Blues are on course for a bottom-half finish in 2021/22 but Bowyer will still want his side to finish with some momentum to carry into next season.

Birmingham’s budget won’t be the smallest in the Championship this summer but it’s unlikely to be anywhere near that of some of the bigger clubs, meaning they may have to be clever.

The free-agent market is somewhere they’re likely to get some good value for money with a number of impressive players set to leave their current clubs at the expiration of their contracts.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three soon-to-be free agents that Birmingham City should consider this summer…

Alfie Mawson

Birmingham were linked with Alfie Mawson in January and though they were unable to prize him away from Fulham, Football League World revealed last month that they still hold an interest in the central defender, who will become a free agent this summer.

Bowyer has had to crowbar players into a fairly makeshift back three at times this season and it’s clear that the defensive line could use strengthening.

Assuming he can stay fit, Mawson would certainly do that as he has been a top tier Championship defender in the past and did not look at all out of place during his time in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old is on a sizeable wage at Fulham – £35,000 as per Salary Sport – and that will need to come down for a move to St Andrew’s to be plausible.

His injury record is something of a concern but signing Mawson has a huge upside as his leadership qualities would make him a fantastic addition to the squad.

Naby Sarr

There are a number of Championship centre-backs set to become free agents this summer but Naby Sarr’s links to Bowyer would make him an obvious target.

Sarr played under the Blues coach during his Charlton Athletic tenure and was a player that he regularly praised in the media.

The 28-year-old’s Huddersfield Town contract expires in the summer and he’s been down the pecking order under Carlos Corberan this season, with some reports predicting he will indeed depart once the 2021/22 campaign is done.

As discussed above, centre-back is an area that Birmingham need to strengthen and Sarr could help them do that.

The defender has Championship experience and should fit well in the back three system that Bowyer has favoured this term.

Freddie Ladapo

The only forward on this list, Freddie Ladapo looks set to leave Rotherham United at the expiration of his contract in the summer.

He handed in a transfer request in January but ended up staying at the club as a deal could not be agreed for a move away.

Ladapo will no doubt be keen to secure a move back to the Championship and Birmingham could certainly offer him that while as he’s leaving a League One club, his wages may be more reasonable than some of the out-of-contract forwards in the second tier.

The 29-year-old is a physical striker but certainly a mobile one and could be the natural replacement for Lukas Jutkiewicz, who himself is out of contract in the summer.

Ladapo may not have a phenomenal record in the Championship but he’s scored 58 goals across the last four seasons and would be a useful addition to Bowyer’s forward line.