3 soon-to-be free agents that Barnsley should consider this summer

Barnsley are continuing to battle away to survive the Championship drop, with the Tykes five points adrift as things stand.

With the division they will be plying their trade still to be determined, when it comes to recruitment, Barnsley are likely to have two strategies in place.

Here, we take a look at three soon-to-be free agents who the Tykes could look to in order to bolster their playing options for the next campaign…

Domingos Quina

Currently on loan with the Tykes, Quina sees his contract at parent club Watford expire this summer, signing a four-year deal with the Hornets back in 2022.

This would be a deal that would rely on the Tykes staying up this season, with the 22-year-old showing too much quality to justify a League One move.

As well as adding more attacking threat and creativity at Barnsley since his arrival, he also offers versatility as he is just as capable on the wing as he is as an attacking midfielder.

He is someone who has settled into the Barnsley team very well and could still play a major role in what remains.

It would be no surprise if a whole host of Championship clubs were alerted to his potential availability with the summer approaching, however, his experience at Barnsley could be pivotal if the Tykes are to look towards a permanent deal.

Callum O’Dowda

Callum O’Dowda is another who possesses excellent versatility and adaptability, being able to play on the left wing and as an attacking midfielder, whilst he has also shown good levels of performance as a left-wing-back.

The 26-year-old has featured 20 times for the Robins in the league this season, accumulating around 1200 minutes of second-tier action.

With game time being rather infrequent, O’Dowda sees his contract expire in the summer, however, the Robins do possess the option to extend his deal.

His lack of regular game time would suggest that he could be made available this summer, and given the fact that Barnsley’s creativity almost entirely comes from their loan players at the moment, the 26-year-old could be the answer.

O’Dowda is someone who the Tykes could be looking at regardless of what division they are in next season.

Freddie Ladapo

Freddie Ladapo has impressed at Rotherham United in recent seasons, with the 29-year-old likely to depart in the summer.

Ladapo sees his contract at the New York Stadium expire in the summer, and given that he submitted a transfer request in January, it looks unlikely that he will agree a new deal with the Millers.

The striker has proven to be able to cut it at Championship level, with this potential move perhaps also relying on the club ensuring their second-tier status.

A new striker could be on the priority list this summer at Oakwell, with Carlton Morris likely to catch the attention within the Championship.

Ladapo has talent in abundance and deserves another opportunity in England’s second tier.