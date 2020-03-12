3 soon-to-be free agents Birmingham City should be looking to sign this summer

Birmingham City have turned their season around since the turn of the year, and fans are now starting to feel like Pep Clotet is the correct man for the job.

After being announced as permanent boss earlier in the season, Clotet found life difficult in the early goings at the club, failing to find consistency.

Sitting in the lower regions of the Championship table, Blues approached the New Year very much looking like the season was over, but a rich run of form that saw them go 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, has somewhat changed that opinion.

Clotet is starting to get things right at the club, bringing in Scott Hogan on a short term loan-deal in January – a player who has been deadly in front of goal since arriving.

Sitting 16th in the Championship, Blues are not a million miles away from a play-off place and a win against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend could reduce the gap currently at nine points between them and sixth place.

Failure to reach the play-offs would not be a massive disappointment for the Blues, considering their early season form, and fans should be confident that a few more signings over the summer will only make them stronger.

With the transfer window this summer in mind, we have selected THREE players whose contracts are expiring who Birmingham should look to sign….

Joe Hart

32-year-old former England number one Hart is struggling for game time at Burnley, and it looks increasingly likely that his chances of playing in the Premier League are now behind him.

Having played for Birmingham in 2009 on a one-year loan deal and Hart would surely welcome a move if he is guaranteed regular first team starts.

A potential arrival for Hart would be the perfect replacement for Lee Camp, who despite his current form, is edging towards the latter years of his career.

Scott Dann

It is fair to say that Birmingham’s defenders have been impressive this term, but with Jake Clarke-Salter expected to return to parent club Chelsea – leaving Clotet with only Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts to select from as tried and trusted central defenders.

Dann is currently still with Crystal Palace, but playing time has been few and far between this term – playing just nine times in then Premier League.

The 33-year-old spent with three-years with Birmingham so he would fit right back in at the club.

Jack Colback

Colback, 30, will see his contract at Newcastle United expire this summer, and very little has been done so far to offer him a new one at the Premier League club.

The midfielder has not featured for Newcastle this season in the Premier League, struggling with form and injuries – so a move down to the Championship could be the best for the former Nottingham Forest man.

The potential of losing Jude Bellingham this summer will see Clotet cite a need to sign a midfielder, or two, and Colback could add a similar fight and determination that the 16-year-old has set.