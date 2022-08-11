3 shots per game, 7 chances created: Is Everton’s EFL target ready for the Premier League?

Everton will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Chelsea last weekend when they take on Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ahead of their trip to Villa Park, the Toffees have been linked with moves for two Championship strikers.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Everton are still keeping tabs on Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

Meanwhile, journalist Alan Myers reported earlier this week that Viktor Gyokeres is also on the list of potential targets.

Whereas Everton have yet to make a bid for the Coventry City man, they are currently on the lookout for a new forward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin recently sustained a knee injury in training.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Gyokeres’ performances for the Sky Blues last season and assess whether he is ready to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career…

Gyokeres played 45 games for Coventry in the second-tier during the previous campaign and managed to average a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.93 at this level.

In terms of his ability to provide an attacking threat, the Sweden international excelled in a Coventry shirt as he managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions.

Certainly not afraid to test opposition goalkeepers, Gyokeres averaged three shots per game in the Championship.

Whereas the Premier League unquestionably represents a significant step up in terms of quality compared to the second-tier, Gyokeres’ ability to score goals could prove to be useful for Everton if they opt to swoop for him.

However, when you consider that the 24-year-old missed 19 big chances for Coventry last season, he will need to more clinical in front of goal in the top-flight where he may not get as many clear-cut opportunities

Gyokeres illustrated that he is capable of providing some creativity as five of the seven big chances that he created for his Coventry team-mates in the previous term resulted in goals.

By continuing to make strides in terms of his development in this particular facet of his game, he could go on to make a positive impact in the top-flight in the future.

One of the areas that he needs to improve on is his ability to retain possession as he only completed 71% of the passes that he completed in the Championship last season.

Gyokeres also only managed to win 26% of the aerial duels that he was involved in which is an underwhelming total.

Whereas the forward certainly possesses the potential to thrive at the highest level in the future, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to stay in the second-tier for another season instead of sealing a move to Everton as he may not be ready for the Premier League.