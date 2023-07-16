Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

The Owls secured their return to the second tier following a two-year absence after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May.

However, Darren Moore surprisingly departed the club last month, just weeks after guiding them to promotion, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri claiming that Moore asked for a minimum of four times his current salary on a three-year contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough and the Spaniard has plenty of work to do in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Munoz will be hoping to bring in reinforcements over the coming months, but of the existing squad, we looked at which players will need to impress the new manager to force their way into his plans.

Which Sheffield Wednesday players have a point to prove in pre-season?

Akin Famewo

Defender Famewo joined the Owls from Norwich City last summer, but he endured an injury-disrupted first season at the club.

The 24-year-old was limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions and he missed the final month of the season with a muscle injury.

Prior to his latest setback, Famewo had established himself in the team and impressed with his performances, suggesting he would be capable of making the step up to the Championship.

Famewo will face competition for places from the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe, while Liam Palmer and Reece James operated as part of a back three last season and there will also likely be defensive additions over the coming months.

After recovering from his injury, Famewo will be determined to stay fit and demonstrate his ability to Munoz.

Can Tyreeq Bakinson make an impact at Sheffield Wednesday?

Midfielder Bakinson arrived at Hillsborough from Bristol City last summer, but he struggled for game time last season.

Bakinson scored one goal and provided one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions, but he found his game time increasingly limited over the course of the campaign.

Despite George Byers missing the final two months of the season, Bakinson failed to take his opportunity and with the likes of Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan ahead of him in the pecking order, it is difficult to see where his minutes will come from next season.

Pre-season is a chance for Bakinson to impress Munoz and prove that he deserves a place in the team, but it would be no surprise to see him move on this summer.

Mallik Wilks

It was a difficult first season at the club for Wilks following his move from Hull City last summer.

Much was expected of Wilks after his previous success in League One with the Tigers and Doncaster Rovers, but he was plagued by injury.

Wilks scored two goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions last season, but never managed a consistent run in the team, with many of his minutes coming as a substitute.

The 24-year-old has been less effective at Championship level previously in his career, but there is no doubt of his quality and he will be keen to show Munoz what he can do this summer.