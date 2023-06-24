Despite sealing promotion back to the Championship, there is currently uncertainty swarming the air at Sheffield Wednesday.

The shock departure of manager Darren Moore has shaken supporters to the core, as you would naturally expect given that he masterminded their return only last month.

So, it is unsure what will happen next, and that feeling is not just limited to their managerial situation either, as there are a host of players who find their careers at a crossroads this summer.

Mallik Wilks

It would be fair to say that Wilks' tenure in South Yorkshire has not gone to plan thus far, with struggles for both fitness and form plaguing the 24-year-old.

He arrived last summer from Hull City, and the transfer had been met with initial excitement and animation courtesy of his third-tier credentials.

Wilks struggled in the Championship with the Tigers but had scored 19 goals and helped to set up a further eight as they scooped the League One title the season before, having also found the back of the net 14 times and gathered the same assist tally for Doncaster Rovers previously.

But he ended up playing a bit-part role as Moore's side surged towards promotion, starting only five matches and striking home just once in the league- although five assists in limited minutes serves to solidify that he can still significantly influence proceedings in the final third.

What happens next with the Leeds United academy graduate is truly up for debate.

Indeed, Moore's successor may well fancy Wilks next term and could finally ignite his Wednesday career, though on the other hand, he has routinely been unable to translate his League One performances into the division above and that could be decisive when discussions head underway.

There is ability there, no doubt, and suitors in that division will most likely form a queue for his services if he becomes available, but it is hard to say just what will happen for now.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Young midfielder Dele-Bashiru also has a big decision to make, albeit under considerably different circumstances.

Despite only starting twelve times in the league, he has caught the eye and established his most productive season to date with nine goal involvements.

However, his future is uncertain as things stand.

Dele-Bashiru's contract is set to expire at the end of this month and Wednesday have placed a new deal on the table, although he is yet to agree fresh terms.

He had previously informed The Star of his desire to remain at the club, stating: "I'm in the same place that I was in earlier in the season.

"I'd like to stay here, I'm happy here, but right now it's down to my agent- he's still talking to the club and whatever he feels is going to be right, we'll see.

"I've spoken to Darren and he says he definitely wants me here next season, so it's just a matter of time now.

"We'll see what happens."

Naturally, that sentiment appears to indicate one thing, and one thing only- but given the departure of Moore and the lack of updates regarding his Wednesday future, the prospect of him staying on is beginning to look less and less likely.

Marvin Johnson

Johnson, one of Moore's most entrusted lieutenants last term, finds himself at the same crossroads too, with a new deal on the table but still yet to make a decision.

Having arrived on a free transfer from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021, the versatile wide-man penned a two-year deal and has been a constant at Wednesday ever since.

He made 51 appearances across all competitions in the campaign just gone and proved a crucial component at both ends of the pitch, scoring three times and weighing in with a mightily-impressive 14 assists, while forming part of one of the division's sternest backlines in the wing-back role.

But with that deal expiring this summer, he has not renewed his contract yet and just like Dele-Bashiru, he may well leave for nothing.

Unsurprisingly, he has earned admirers, and as per The Star, Ipswich Town are monitoring the contractual situation as they prepare to build a squad capable of maintaining last season's success and taking into the Championship, all the while weakening a divisional rival.

It would come as a huge loss to lose both Johnson and Dele-Bashiru without a fee, but with the ball seemingly no longer in Wednesday's court amid their managerial situation, keeping them both looks a more difficult task by the day as the duo appear to be exploring their futures elsewhere.