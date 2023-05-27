Sheffield Wednesday are one game away from securing their place back in the Championship.

A dramatic play-off semi-final saw the Owls overcome a 4-0 and 5-4 deficit to make their way to Wembley Stadium via a penalty shoot-out victory over Peterborough United.

Darren Moore’s side will face Barnsley to determine who will earn their place in the second tier for next season.

Who could leave Sheffield Wednesday this transfer window?

Ahead of that play-off clash at Wembley, we look at the potential exits that could be on the horizon for Sheffield Wednesday heading into the upcoming summer transfer window…

David Stockdale

The shot-stopper began the campaign as the first choice in between the sticks of Moore’s side, but has fallen out of favour with the manager.

Cameron Dawson has taken his place in the team on a consistent basis, with Stockdale only making four appearances in all competitions in 2023 so far.

He was handed a brief run out back in the side during a three-game spell in March, having also played in the FA Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town in February, but was quickly put back on the bench in time for the play-offs.

The 37-year-old may push for a move away from Hillsborough this summer in order to earn a greater guarantee of game time elsewhere next season.

Samuel Durrant

The 21-year-old has made just one league appearance for the Owls all season, failing to make much of an impression in Moore’s side.

The youngster may seek a move away from the League One team in the summer in order to make a proper breakthrough into senior football.

Whether by a loan move or on a permanent basis, Durrant may need to leave the club in order to get the experience he needs.

Another season in the academy could see his development stall, so it would not come as a surprise to discover the midfielder is considering his future with Wednesday.

Rio Shipston

Shipston is a promising young talent at Wednesday who has been unable to break into Moore’s first team plans just yet.

The 18-year-old could use a loan move away from the club in order to gain proper first team experience at senior level.

Having made three substitute appearances in the league already for the team, it is obvious that Moore sees potential in the midfielder, perhaps next season he can finally show some of that potential by taking a temporary exit from Hillsborough.