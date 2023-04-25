Sheffield Wednesday are battling to win automatic promotion from League One this season, although it does appear they will have to settle for a play-off spot.

Darren Moore’s side are currently third in the table, despite hitting an incredible 90 points after 44 games. But, the reality is they are one and two points behind Ipswich and Plymouth, with the clubs also having a game in hand.

Clearly, promotion is vital for the Owls this season, and it’s going to have a big impact on what Moore can do this summer.

Wednesday are in a position where several key men are out of contract in the coming months, whilst others will need to be shipped out if they remain in the third tier.

So, the importance of the next few weeks is clear for all to see, and here we look at THREE players who face an uncertain future as Wednesday gear up for a tense end to the campaign…

Callum Paterson

The versatile Scotsman has been a very useful squad player for the club over the years, but with his contract expiring in the summer, there are serious doubts about his future.

Paterson’s former club Hearts tried to sign him in January, but a move didn’t materialise before the deadline. Despite the change in management at Tynecastle, they’re sure to still be keen, and a return to where it all started for Paterson may appeal.

Yet, if Wednesday do go up, they may be in a position to offer better terms to Paterson, and he would still be a valued member of the group in the Championship.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Another out of contract in the summer, Dele-Bashiru has shown signs of his talent this season, and he is a player with enormous potential.

Therefore, from Wednesday’s perspective, keeping the 22-year-old at the club is a no brainer, but his contract situation is problematic.

A host of clubs, from across Europe, have shown an interest in the former Manchester City youngster, and the reality is they’re going to have a tough time convincing him to stay at Hillsborough even if they go up. Failure to win promotion means an exit feels inevitable.

Josh Windass

If anyone doubted the importance of the forward to the Owls, you only have to see how their results and performances have suffered in his absence recently.

Simply put, the ex-Rangers attacker is too good for League One, and will have plenty of admirers if the Yorkshire side don’t go up.

Windass’ deal with Wednesday expires in the summer, but they have an option to extend it by a year, so they will receive a fee if their key man does depart.