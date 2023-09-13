Sheffield Wednesday have not had too good of a time since winning the League One play-off final against Barnsley back in May, with life back in the Championship proving to be tough.

It will not have helped dispensing of manager Darren Moore not long before pre-season started, with owner Dejphon Chansiri replacing him with ex-Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard hasn't had the greatest of starts to life in South Yorkshire, with just one point picked up from the club's first five Championship fixtures - that draw coming against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

There was also a plethora of new faces that arrived at Hillsborough over the course of the summer transfer window, with no fewer than 11 new faces, as well as the returning Reece James on a permanent basis, being acquired.

Not every Wednesday performance is a positive one however, as showed by their start to the 2023-24 season, and that means supporters will have differing views on some of the squad.

Let's look at THREE Wednesday players who seem to divide the opinion of the fanbase an awful lot of the time based on their performances for the club.

Dominic Iorfa

When arriving at Wednesday in January 2019, Iorfa had fallen out of favour at Wolves and needed to get his confidence back, and for a while at the Owls he was an important player.

Iorfa was named as the club's Player of the Season in 2019-20, which was his first full campaign in the blue and white of Wednesday, but the following two years saw him on the sidelines more often than not as he struggled through long-term injuries.

Managing to play 45 times in the 2022-23 season as Wednesday got promoted, Iorfa played his part but he was not as solid as he wa when he'd first arrived at the club - and this was in a lower division as well.

With new defensive arrivals at Wednesday under Xisco, Iorfa looks to have been pushed down the pecking order a bit at this moment in time - when he is good he is pretty good but he can also be very error-prone on his worst days.

Liam Palmer

For some reason, players who have come through the academy system tend to be scrutinised more often than outsiders coming in, and Palmer has been no exception over the years.

Since making his debut in 2010, Palmer has always been in and around the Wednesday first-team, aside from a loan stint with Tranmere Rovers in 2012-13, and there have often been mixed performances.

The versatile defender has won the Player of the Year award twice for the club though, most recently in 2022-23, which shows that at times he has been remarkably consistent, but there have been less-than impressive seasons as well.

You won't get anything flashy with Palmer as he's a no-nonsense kind of defender, but when he does have his off days and makes mistakes then he does tend to get it in the neck a bit.

Cameron Dawson

Like Palmer, Dawson is an academy graduate at Wednesday, but in his time at the club he has never really been able to establish himself as a real number one.

Dawson did play 50 Championship matches between August 2018 and the end of the 2019-20 season, but his performances in the end led to other goalkeepers getting opportunities ahead of him.

The 28-year-old had to settle as being a back-up for two years and then had a fruitful stint at Exeter City in League Two on loan, but once again last season he wasn't the undisputed first choice and only came in halfway through the season for David Stockdale.

Now playing second fiddle to Devis Vasquez, some fans will say that Dawson deserves another chance in-between the sticks but others will argue that he is not good enough at second tier level to hold down that role.