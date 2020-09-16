3 Sheffield Wednesday players we can see leaving Hillsborough by Friday October 16th

Sheffield Wednesday made a positive start to the Championship season on Saturday, beating Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales.

Of course, Wednesday are up against it in terms of retaining their Championship status this season due to a point deduction, but the positive start in Cardiff has lifted spirits at Hillsborough.

Alongside that result, a decent start to the transfer window has also been positive, with Garry Monk managing to land a number of targets ahead of the new season.

You’d imagine more incomings will be on the agenda ahead of mid-October’s deadline, but there could well be players moving on too.

With that in mind, we identify THREE we could see leaving Hillsborough…

Joe Wildsmith

The goalkeeper is a player that Monk will want to keep around, but without the promise of regular football, is that really a possibility?

Cameron Dawson started the clash with Cardiff City on Saturday, with Wildsmith stepping in against Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

Wednesday’s cup run isn’t going to last forever, so with Dawson looking set for an extended run in the Championship, it’d be little surprise to see Wildsmith decide a move is best for his career.

Joost van Aken

Van Aken played in Saturday’s win over Cardiff, but that was due to Julian Borner’s illness.

The centre-back has hardly hit the heights expected of him at Hillsborough and, despite Monk indicating the door is never fully closed, you’d expect to see van Aken moved out.

Simply, there’s so many others ahead of him in the pecking order.

Moses Odubajo

The wing-back featured in the cup win over Rochdale, but he wasn’t in the squad against Cardiff over the weekend.

It’s worth remembering that Steve Bruce signed the 27-year-old and his involvement under Monk hasn’t been consistent.

If a move crops up, he could well be deemed surplus to requirements.