Sheffield Wednesday are currently preparing for their return to the Championship and will be striving to avoid any sort of relegation battle. They will be looking at Sunderland as an example of what can be achieved during a first season back in the second tier.

Like the Black Cats, the Yorkshire club secured promotion via the League One play-offs, following a campaign where they managed 96 points and still missed out on the two automatic promotion places.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the summer transfer window plays out at Hillsborough and what the squad looks like when the second tier campaign gets underway.

Whilst we wait for the new season to begin, here, we take a look at three Sheffield Wednesday players to watch out for in the upcoming 2023/24 Championship campaign...

Michael Smith

Securing promotion to the play-offs during the last two seasons, there is not much chance that Sheffield Wednesday will allow the powerful frontman to depart for a League One club to attempt a third promotion from the third tier.

A player that has impressed in the Championship before with Rotherham United, there will be limited worries about Smith adapting to the rigours of second tier football, that is even despite the feeling that the division will be additionally competitive this time around.

Smith has an excellent ability to hold up the ball and link the play, whilst he possesses an impressive out of possession desire that causes havoc for defences, both in an attacking and defensive standpoint.

He is also a natural goalscorer who will thrive off the creative quality already within the squad and could reach even higher heights if the Owls are able to bring in further quality around him.

Can Josh Windass step up into the Championship?

Josh Windass is another player who has good Championship experience and will be licking his lips ahead of the Yorkshire club's return to the second tier.

The intelligent attacker works very well in close proximity to Smith, and he poses a threat both as a creator of chances and a scorer of goals, whilst his forward runs cause problems for opposing defences.

A good ball carrier too, Windass possesses lots of desirable qualities that make him rather unpredictable and difficult to contain, and he will subsequently be an important figure for the Owls next season, you would imagine.

According to The Star, Southampton are keen on the experienced attacker and have been tracking Windass since January, as it remains to be seen if their interest becomes stronger.

Rio Shipston

Going up a division, it naturally becomes more difficult for younger players to pave their way through to a first-team environment, however, Sheffield Wednesday starlet Rio Shipston may be afforded some opportunities next season.

The 18-year-old managed three appearances from the bench in League One last time out and earned very high praise from Owls former boss Darren Moore.

The midfielder has a fantastic future ahead of him, and whilst it would be a mammoth task to break into the starting XI on a consistent basis next season, it would be no shock if the teenager is continued to be deployed in the first-team carefully during the upcoming campaign.