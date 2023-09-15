Highlights Football Manager 24 launches on 6 November on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, mobile, and Nintendo Switch, giving fans the opportunity to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Anthony Musaba, a promising young forward, could be a great option to build a save around for anyone eyeing a save at Sheffield Wednesday.

Akin Famewo, a talented young defender, and Michael Smith, a proven goalscorer, are key players that any Football Manager save at Sheffield Wednesday could build their team around.

A new trailer has dropped for the latest edition in the long-running Football Manager series.

Football Manager 24 launches on 6 November on PC, as well as the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. A mobile and Nintendo Switch version of the game will also arrive on that same date.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be keen to take charge of their club following the success of last year’s promotion to the Championship.

Xisco Munoz has had a difficult start to life at the helm in real life, but perhaps prospective players will fancy taking a stab at it in this year’s version of the game.

The Owls could be an enticing project for people looking for a challenge in the Championship, with the team looking to survive more than one campaign in the second tier.

Here we look at three players anyone looking to take over at Hillsborough should build their potential new save around…

Anthony Musaba

The 22-year-old signed for Wednesday during the summer and has looked impressive when given an opportunity in the side.

The Dutchman has performed well since making the switch to the Championship side over the transfer window.

While he has yet to contribute a goal or an assist, he looks lively in possession and difficult to defend against.

A promising young forward such as this could be a great option to build a save around for anyone eyeing a save at Sheffield Wednesday.

Akin Famewo

Famewo is a strong, talented, young defender that has the potential to keep improving.

The 24-year-old has made himself a key part of the Wednesday team, earning his place as a regular starter in the side this season.

Famewo has a lot of promise and could be a bright star for any FM player looking to lay a good tactical foundation in a solid defence.

The centre-back has gone from strength to strength at Wednesday, with his role in the team growing in importance as he continues to improve and develop.

Having a good centre-back to build a defence around is a huge bonus to have at the start of any save in Football Manager.

Michael Smith

Smith might be on the older side of things, about to turn 32 in October, but he is a proven goalscorer that could lead the line in the Championship.

Smith has shown what he can do in League One in recent seasons, helping Wednesday and Rotherham United to promotion to the second tier.

His consistency in front of goal was crucial to both teams gaining promotion from the third division.

Any Football Manager save will need a good striker to build a team around and Smith is likely the best option from this current Wednesday squad.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to prove he can score at a consistent level in the Championship this season, having spent the last few years in League One.

Perhaps in Football Manager, he could have what it takes to make the team competitive from the jump in your potential save.