3 Sheffield United transfers in or out that could happen next month

Sheffield United are currently on the rise under the management of Paul Heckingbottom in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blades have had an up and down start to their first season back in the second tier after suffering releagtion from the Premier League and will now be seeking to kick on after the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic and subsequent appointment of Heckingbottom.

A former manager at Football League level with both Barnsley and Leeds United, the 44-year-old is no stranger to the top job at Bramall Lane having taken over as caretaker for a short period after Chris Wilder was moved on.

After some positive results so far, the new man at the helm will now have one eye on the new year as he seeks to both trim and add to his squad.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Here, we take a look at THREE Sheffield United transfers that could happen next month…

Chris Basham to Middlesbrough

Basham is a player who has already been linked with a potential move to Middlesbrough to link up with Wilder who has taken on the role there.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World back in November, Wilder is said to be very keen on bringing the 33-year-old to the Riverside Stadium, having worked with the centre back for several years.

The defender’s current contract with the Blades is due to expire in the summer of next year, however they are said to have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

This is said to be triggered by either a certain amount of appearances or other factors, which means the player is more likely to stay in the Steel City at present.

Marcus Forss to Sheffield United

As per another exclusive by Football League World, Sheffield United are said to be one of a number of Championship sides that are interested in potentially bringing in Marcus Forss on loan from Brentford.

The Finnish striker has largely played back up to the likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo in the Premier League this term and is great need of regular game time.

Also said to be a target for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Stoke City and West Brom, Forss is a player that the Bees have no intention of selling but they would like him to leave on a temporary basis.

With the Blades looking to offload some strikers of their own, Forss could be the ideal replacement.

Lys Mousset to Besiktas

The Frenchman is said to be of interest to the Turkish club ahead of the January transfer window and could well be moved on.

Mousset has had his fair share of injuries since joining the Blades from Bournemouth and there are now very real concerns over his overall fitness.

Given that he is out of contract at Bramall Lane come the end of the current season, the Steel City side could be willing to cash in come the turn of the new year.

The frontman is still yet to have completed a full 90 minutes in a red and white shirt.