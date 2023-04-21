Sheffield United took a big step towards Premier League promotion midweek.

Victory over Bristol City opened up the gap to the chasing pack to seven points with Luton Town and Middlesbrough only having three games remaining.

A top two place could even be confirmed without competing in the league this weekend with an FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City the focus for Paul Heckingbottom’s side on Saturday.

The Sheffield United players with uncertain futures

Planning will already be underway for life in the top flight for next season. The club will be hoping to improve the squad in order to compete in the Premier League and survive in the division for the long term.

But it could also be a summer in which multiple players depart Bramall Lane depending on the circumstances.

Here we look at three members of the United squad who face an uncertain future going into the summer transfer window…

Sander Berge

Berge’s future has been under constant speculation over the last couple of years.

The midfielder has been a key figure in the team’s rise to second in the Championship table this campaign.

The Norwegian has been a standout talent in the second tier for some time now but has resisted the opportunity to depart the club.

However, with just one year remaining on his current contract, it may prove too difficult to hold onto Berge through another transfer window.

This could be the Blades’ last chance to cash in on a high-value asset as they risk losing him as a free agent in 2024 if no contract extension can be agreed.

Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye is another player who has been central to the club’s promotion bid, contributing 13 goals and eight assists from 42 league appearances.

The Senegal forward broke into the team 12 months ago and has cemented himself as a regular starter this season.

However, with that has come plenty of attention to go with the plaudits.

United could field offers this summer if reported interest from Everton and Newcastle United comes to fruition.

Billy Sharp

Sharp has been a mainstay at Bramall Lane for several years now, competing with the club in three of the four major divisions.

However, the 37-year-old is out of contract this summer and though he is keen to stay put, it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal.

Sharp has featured 34 times this season, but has made just 13 starts, contributing only two goals and one assist in the process.

These final few games of the campaign could prove to be Sharp’s last for United.