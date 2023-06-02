Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Premier League after their promotion from the Championship.

The Blades will return to the top flight following a two-year absence after they finished as runners-up in the Championship behind Burnley, while they also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City at Wembley.

Ex-Sheffield United players can't we believe are still playing in 2023?

After a six-year stay in League One between 2011 and 2017, the Blades' fortunes have significantly improved in recent years, winning promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder in 2019 and recording a ninth-placed finish the following season before their relegation in 2021.

Paul Heckingbottom has now led them back to the top flight and ahead of what is set to be a busy summer for the club, we looked back at some previous members of the Blades squad who are surprisingly still playing.

Phil Jagielka

Defender Jagielka began his career at Bramall Lane, coming through the academy and going on to make 287 first-team appearances for the club.

Jagielka departed for Everton in July 2007 for a fee of £4 million and spent 12 years at Goodison Park before re-joining the Blades in July 2019, making 22 appearances in two years.

After a short stint at Derby County, Jagielka joined Stoke City last January and the 40-year-old was a regular for the Potters this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

Jagielka has left the bet365 Stadium at the end of his contract.

Is Adlene Guedioura still playing?

Midfielder Guedioura joined the Blades in September 2021, but after making just two appearances, his contract was terminated by mutual consent the following February.

The 37-year-old previously had spells with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough and made 62 appearances for Algeria at international level.

Guedioura joined League One side Burton Albion on a short-term deal last February, but he left just under two months later and moved to Al-Duhail in Qatar.

He now plies his trade for Al-Wahrak, where he is also a coach.

Stephen Quinn

Midfielder Quinn enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Bramall Lane, scoring 22 goals in 237 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2012.

Quinn, who has made 18 appearances for the Republic of Ireland at international level, departed for Hull City in August 2012 and went on to have spells with Reading and Burton Albion, where he worked with Nigel Clough.

The 37-year-old would reunite with Clough at Mansfield Town, joining the Stags initially on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer.

Quinn was a regular this season as Clough's side missed out on the League Two play-offs on goal difference, scoring two goals and registering seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions and he has just extended his contract at the One Call Stadium by a further year.