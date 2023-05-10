Sheffield United managed to end the 2022/23 campaign with a victory earlier this week in their showdown with Birmingham City.

Goals from Oli McBurnie and James McAtee sealed all three points for the Blades at St Andrew's.

Having achieved their goal of promotion to the Premier League last month, it will be interesting to see the scale of transfer business that United will undertake over the course of the summer.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will unquestionably need to bolster his squad ahead of the return to the top-flight as McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark are all set to return to their parent-clubs when their respective loan deals expire at the end of May.

Decisions will also need to be made regarding the futures of some of the existing members of United's squad.

Here, we have opted to take a look at three individuals who may have already played their final game for the Blades.

Which Sheffield United players are unlikely to put on a Blades shirt again?

Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell has not played for the Blades since 2020 due to a serious knee injury.

While the defender did manage to get back out on the grass earlier this year, he was not fit enough to make an appearance for United during the closing stages of the season.

With O'Connell's contract set to expire this summer, it would not be at all surprising if United opt to release him due to his issues with injury.

If he is free to find a new club, it will be interesting to see whether O'Connell will be able to make a long-awaited return to competitive senior football during the 2023/24 season.

Jake Eastwood

Jake Eastwood has played three games for the Blades during his time at Bramall Lane and was loaned out by United to Rochdale earlier this year.

During his time with the Dale, Eastwood only managed to make seven appearances for the club as he lost his place in the starting eleven at the start of March to Richard O'Donnell.

Given that Eastwood was unable to make a lasting impact at Rochdale, the Blades may decide to part ways with him later this year after he returns to the club as he is extremely unlikely to compete for a starting role next season.

United will be able to secure a fee for the goalkeeper as his contract runs until 2024.

Has Billy Sharp already played his final game for Sheffield United?

A Blades icon, Billy Sharp achieved his third promotion with the club this season.

The 37-year-old has managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 173 direct goal contributions for United over the course of his career.

During the 2022/23 season, the forward struggled for form as he only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in the Championship.

With his contract set to expire next month, Sharp may have already played his final game for the club as there is no guarantee that a fresh agreement will be reached between the two parties.