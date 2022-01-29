3 selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has ahead of Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town will be hoping to make further strides towards the play-off positions when Blackburn Rovers visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters are currently seven points from the much-desired play-off positions, possessing three games in hand on Huddersfield Town, the current occupiers of sixth place.

However, Rovers are in pursuit of automatic promotion this, enjoying an excellent Championship campaign thus far.

Here, we take a look at three selection dilemmas Nathan Jones has ahead of today’s fixture…

Reece Burke

Reece Burke has been impressive when within the starting XI at Luton this season, however, he was shown red against Sheffield United, missing the midweek clash with Bristol City.

In his absence, Tom Lockyer came back into the side, so it remains to be seen if Burke can get straight back into the side.

The 25-year-old has proven to be dominant in the air and a good option when bringing the ball out from the back, making a decision to include him today a tough one.

Elijah Adebayo’s strike partner

Luton seem pretty set in operating in a 5-2-1-2 formation this season, however, they have been trying different forward combinations in Harry Cornick’s absence.

Cornick and Adebayo have been excellent when deployed next to each other up front this season, with the former’s injury throwing questions into who should start next to the 24-year-old.

Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe have been tested from the start next to Adebayo, with Fred Onyedinma looking good when coming off the bench against Bristol City.

It remains to be seen who might get the nod today, or if a new system might be introduced.

Simon Sluga or James Shea

Simon Sluga has been playing a deputy role to James Shea in recent weeks, with the Creation goalkeeper struggling to pave his way back into the starting XI.

There has not been much to suggest that Shea should not be included in the starting line up, however, it would be no surprise to see Sluga re-introduced as soon as today.

There are certainly arguments for both to feature in the side, with Shea currently taking advantage of an opening in the side.