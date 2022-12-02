3 selection dilemmas facing Paul Warne ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Paul Warne faces one of his first major tests as Derby County manager as they come up against promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The two former Premier League sides go head to head as they look to gather momentum ahead of the festive period. It’s certainly one of League One’s biggest games with both teams heading into the fixture in good form.

Derby are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run with Darren Moore’s side going 11 without a loss. Heading into the game, Warne has a possible selection dilemma as he’s welcomed back several first team players back into the fold after several weeks out with injury.

Curtis Davies and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have both returned to training, with Haydon Roberts also getting back out onto the grass ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

With first-team stars returning to the mix, it’s given Warne a possible selection headache as he will need to decide whether it’s worth the risk. Not only that, but does he stick with the 4-2-3-1 that has helped generate many positive results or does he change it to a 3-5-2?

Here we look at the three dilemmas facing Warne ahead of the game against the Owls.

What formation should he play?

Now players are returning to the first-team fold, Warne has options available to him for the first time in his tenure. Granted, those players might be short of match sharpness, but he has options.

This might play into his mind when thinking about which formation to deploy. The Rams have had a successful run with a 4-2-3-1 which almost certainly getting more out of the attacking players. However, coming up against a strong Wednesday side may prompt Warne to continue with a 3-5-2 which worked against Portsmouth.

Derby are trying to build momentum and ensuring they’re hard to beat must be the priority and having what is essentially a back five will almost certainly achieve that.

When does Nathaniel Mendez-Laing get involved?

It might be too soon for Mendez-Laing to start the game, so it leaves another question, when does he become involved? His return to training this week is a timely boost for the Rams and he gives them a much-needed attacking option.

He’s also been, arguably, Derby’s best player this season so far. He adds a lot to the attack and being a former Wednesday player, it’s a game he could be up for.

But it’s a risk to start him, especially at right wing-back if Warne is to deploy a 3-5-2. In this instance, it might be a case of keeping him on the bench and only using him if absolutely necessary.

Whether to bring Curtis Davies into the starting line-up

Jake Rooney has been superb for the Rams since he came into the team against MK Dons last month.

However, with such a big game ahead of them and the captain Davies returning, it has given Warne a potential headache. It goes without saying, throwing Davies into the game after just returning from injury is a huge risk and it’s one Warne has to weigh up.

Davies’ experience could be huge in what is a massive test for Warne and his side.