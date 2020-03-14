3 Scott Hogan moments that will have impressed Birmingham City fans

Scott Hogan has been superb since arriving on loan from Aston Villa to Birmingham City.

After struggling on a six month loan at Stoke City for the six months of the season, Hogan returned to Villa Park and was immediately switched to St Andrew’s in January.

Becoming an instant starter with the Blues under manager Pep Clotet, it is fair to say that the Republic of Ireland striker has done nothing but impress.

Talk of a permanent deal has now begun to be heard in media outlets, but it is not yet known if Villa would be willing to sell after seeing him rediscover his form.

With a break in football due recent events, we have taken a look at the THREE moments which have seen Hogan become such a fan favourite at Birmingham so far…

Debut goal

Arriving at St Andrews in the back end of the January transfer window, Hogan was thrust into the side to face Nottingham Forest at the start of February, and he delighted fans with a debut goal which saw them beat Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Hogan’s first strike was then followed up by two more goals in his next two games – coming against Bristol City and Barnsley.

Goal and assist against Sheffield Wednesday

In the middle of Birmingham’s 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions came a mouth watering six-goal thriller with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hogan was again at his very best, netting once and assisting another to help his side gain an entertaining point.

Jacob Murphy’s own goal opened the scoring for the Blues, before goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz, Barry Bannan and Fernando Forestieri made it 2-2.

Wednesday then took the lead through Murphy, who atoned for his earlier error – before Hogan delighted home fans with a 91st minute strike to level the scores.

Best performance so far for the Blues

The majority of Hogan’s performances have been impressive in a Blues shirt since joining the club and he has had only three blanks in front of goal out of his nine appearances to date.

Arguably Hogan’s best showing came away from home against Queens Park Rangers when he ensured a 2-2 draw for his side, netting both goals against Mark Warburton’s side.

He’ll be hoping he can add to his goal tally as this year’s campaign heads towards a conclusion.