3 Scott Hogan alternatives Birmingham City must consider if they fail to seal permanent deal

Birmingham City could be facing an uphill battle to secure the services of Scott Hogan on a permanent basis if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun (15/03, p60), Aston Villa are thought to be keen on keeping the forward next season if they suffer relegation to the second-tier at the end of the current campaign.

Although Birmingham are looking to extend Hogan’s stay at St Andrew’s following a hugely successful loan deal, they may need to look elsewhere if their arch-rivals are unwilling to sell.

Giving that Villa are currently 19th in the Premier League standings, they could struggle to avoid the drop when the season eventually resumes.

Since moving to Birmingham in January, Hogan has scored seven goals in eight league appearances whilst also providing one assist.

Already a mainstay in the Blues’ starting eleven, the forward would unquestionably be a huge miss next season if he does depart.

Here, we take a look at THREE alternatives to Hogan that Birmingham ought to consider if they miss out on signing him on a permanent deal in the summer…

Ivan Toney

A stand-out performer in League One this season, Ivan Toney has taken his game to new heights under the guidance of Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson.

As well as producing six assists for his team-mates in the third-tier, the forward has netted 24 goals in just 32 appearances.

Whilst he has yet to prove himself at Championship level during his career, Toney unquestionably possesses all the ingredients to thrive at a higher level and thus Birmingham ought to consider splashing the cash on him during the upcoming transfer window.

Tyler Walker

Before being recalled by Nottingham Forest from his loan spell at Sincil Bank with Lincoln City, Tyler Walker set the third-tier alight with his superb displays.

After finding the back of the net on 16 occasions for the Imps, the forward returned to the City Ground in January where he has failed in his efforts to displace Lewis Grabban from the Reds’ starting eleven.

If Walker is forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to move to a club like Birmingham who could offer him the opportunity to play on a regular basis in the Championship.

Lyle Taylor

Following a sensational 2018/19 campaign in which he inspired his side to promotion to the Championship, Lyle Taylor has been relatively impressive in the Championship for Charlton Athletic this season.

During the 22 league games that he has played, the forward has netted 11 goals for the Addicks.

However, despite being a key player at The Valley, Taylor has yet to agree a new contract at Charlton with his existing deal set to expire this summer.

Given that the 29-year-old has illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level, Birmingham ought to consider swooping for him in the summer if he fails to agree fresh terms with the Addicks.