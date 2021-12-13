3 Sam Johnstone replacements West Brom should consider if West Ham firm up January transfer interest

West Brom will be hoping for a productive January transfer window, with a new striker the priority for Valerien Ismael.

Whilst the main focus will be on incomings, Albion will also want to keep hold of their key men. With promotion a very real possibility, it’s unlikely the board will sanction sales of the main men at The Hawthorns, but one man who has slightly different circumstances is Sam Johnstone.

The keeper is out of contract in the summer, so the winter window is Albion’s last chance to get a fee for the stopper or they risk losing him on a free.

West Ham are known to be admirers of the England international, and whilst they are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, they may choose to do a deal next month to avoid missing out on Johnstone in the summer, when there could be more competition for his signature.

And, here we look at THREE replacements the Baggies should consider if a January move does happen…

Christian Walton

The keeper is currently on loan at Ipswich in League One, which, in truth, is a level that he is too good for.

It has already been reported that parent club Brighton are expected to recall Walton before selling him permanently next month, with a move to the Championship on the cards.

At 26, Walton could be a long-term answer for Albion and he is good enough to help them in their promotion push this season.

Darren Randolph

Bringing in a 34-year-old would be underwhelming for most Albion fans but Randolph has the experience and know-how to help the Baggies to the Premier League this season, which is the aim.

Then, with Josh Griffiths and Alex Palmer on their books, Randolph wouldn’t be blocking their path as he may only have a year or two left at a high level.

His experience could help those youngsters develop, whilst he can do a job in the short-term.

Seny Dieng

Finally, even in January, Johnstone might bring in a decent enough fee, which may allow Albion to spend on a replacement.

Of course, the priority has to be improving areas further up the pitch, but if there are funds to bring in a top keeper then QPR’s Dieng may be a target.

Some may remember his poor mistake against West Brom earlier this season, but, on the whole, he has been very good and would be a smart addition.