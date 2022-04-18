3 Sam Johnstone replacements West Brom should be considering following journalist’s recent David Button comments

West Brom should be looking to the transfer market to find a Sam Johnstone replacement.

At least that’s according to journalist Josh Holland, who believes that David Button is not ready to step up to become the team’s first choice between the sticks.

Holland has criticised the 33-year old and claimed that he is not the ideal candidate to replace the departing Johnstone for next season.

“I don’t think David Button, no disrespect for Button, I don’t think he’s first choice level goalkeeper,” Holland told Football League World.

“He’s not been first choice since he was at Brentford, and that was a while ago.

“I do think that there’d be more fit to go get a goalkeeper who has maybe got a few more years ahead of them.

“Who they can help build a team around, whose got potential that they can sell on for more rather than have like a 33-year old goalkeeper who has only played 10 times a season for Albion.”

Here are three replacements the Baggies should be considering in light of these comments…

Alex Smithies

The Cardiff City goalkeeper has confirmed that he is leaving the Bluebirds at the end of the season.

This could be a shrewd signing to replace Johnstone with.

Smithies will be available as a free agent, which could help alleviate the loss of losing Johnstone on a free as well.

The 32-year old also has plenty of Championship experience and is a very capable set of hands both in terms of commanding his area and in shot-stopping.

Ryan Allsop

The 29-year old could make his return to the club where he started his career over a decade ago.

The current Derby County keeper will be available as a free agent this summer as his contract with the Rams is set to expire.

Allsop has plenty of Championship experience and has performed well for Wayne Rooney’s side this campaign.

He would be a dependable keeper to have in the team and he has proven himself of performing well at this level.

That would make him a very viable replacement for Johnstone and would be very cost-effective so the team could be strengthened with greater funds in more problematic areas.

Nick Pope

If West Brom are looking to find a top quality replacement to Johnstone while splashing some cash, then the Burnley shot-stopper would make an ideal candidate.

Pope only has 12 months left on his contract, with the option for a further year, but the Clarets look set to fall into the Championship next season.

That could make convincing the 29-year old to make the move to the Hawthorns that bit easier.

If the Baggies are serious about getting promoted next campaign then this would be a statement signing to make, with the importance of a good goalie evident over recent years.