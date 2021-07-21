3 Sam Baldock alternatives Derby County could try and snap up as new season edges closer

Derby County finally had some good news earlier this week as it was confirmed that Wayne Rooney would be able to strengthen the squad by making new signings.

Whilst there are still restrictions on who exactly can be brought in, the boss is sure to be glad that new faces can be added.

Rooney already had potential deals lined up for this scenario, with many trialists playing in the recent friendly defeat to Manchester United at Pride Park.

One of those looking to earn a new contract is Sam Baldock, with the forward currently without a club. And, whilst he did enough to suggest he could be a decent option in the game against the Red Devils, we look at THREE alternatives Rooney could consider to strengthen Derby’s attack…

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

Hal Robson-Kanu

The versatile forward is a free agent after leaving West Brom following his deal expiring this summer.

At 32-years-old, Robson-Kanu isn’t the long-term answer for the Rams but he could help them this season as they look to avoid getting pulled into a relegation battle.

Whilst his record at Albion was underwhelming overall, the ex-Welsh international hit double figures the last time the Baggies were in the Championship, so he could be a useful addition.

Connor Wickham

Another free agent with Premier League experience is Wickham.

The biggest question mark against the ex-Sunderland man would be his fitness but if he could stay fit, Wickham has shown he can be a top player in the Championship.

He would give Rooney’s side a real physical focal point and could get the goals they need.

Guy Melamed

This would undoubtedly be the riskiest move but in Derby’s position it could be a gamble worth taking.

The forward had a decent record in Israel before joining St. Johnstone last season, where he again impressed. Such form has attracted interest from League One clubs but the 28-year-old could be able to handle the Championship and has qualities that would help Derby, with his touch and intelligence.