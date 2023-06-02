Leeds United are now looking for a new manager after Sam Allardyce had his departure confirmed, leaving the club by mutual consent.

The former Crystal Palace and West Brom manager was unable to prevent Leeds' relegation to the Championship, failing to win any of his four games in charge of the Yorkshire club.

Who will replace Allardyce at Leeds?

It leaves the club on the hunt for a new manager after failing to find a suitable replacement for Jesse Marsch following the poor spell in charge under Javi Gracia.

With Victor Orta having left the club, and a new manager search underway, it should spark a new chapter for the club as they look to put a dismal campaign behind them.

Here, we take a look at three candidates who Leeds should get targeting as their next manager.

Could Leeds United appoint Graham Potter?

Graham Potter has already been linked with a move to Leeds, with The Athletic suggesting the former Chelsea and Brighton boss was high on the shortlist had the club survived in the Premier League.

It would represent an ambitious move, tempting a manager, who was among the most highly-rated in the Premier League prior to his Chelsea spell, into the Championship.

Leeds have been here before as well. Tempting Marcelo Bielsa to take on the giant project was a coup no one could have predicted, and the same could be said for Potter. The club is now wealthier, have a significantly better squad than the one Bielsa took charge of and have similar group of players to what Potter was working with at Brighton.

Providing there isn't a fire sale of key players and the club commits to a long-term project, Potter could be tempted by the move to what is a giant club in Leeds.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Another ambitious appointment would be Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The former Southampton manager has been without a club since leaving the Saints last November and could be tempted by the size of Leeds and the project going forward.

Hasenhuttl preferred an aggressive, high-pressing style of play similar to Bielsa, something the players will be suited to following the stints of Bielsa and, indeed, Jesse Marsch.

Similar to Marsch, Hasenhuttl managed RB Leipzig, suggesting a clear identity. This, though, could be a significant red flag, with supporters at Elland Road completely unconvinced by the 'Red Bull Model'.

Could Carlos Corberan return to Leeds?

This could be deemed a more sentimental move from a Leeds perspective, with Corberan cutting his cloth at Elland Road under Bielsa.

Having established himself as a manager at Huddersfield Town and West Brom, appointing a young, ambitious manager could be the right move for the Yorkshire side. Not only that, but Corberan comes directly from the Bielsa school of coaching having learned his trade under the Argentinian.

With West Brom likely to keep their spending budget tight this summer, as well as a possible fire sale, the sentiment of returning to Leeds could be too much for the Spaniard to turn down.