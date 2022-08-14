3 Ryan Woods replacements Birmingham City should consider as Hull City edge closer to confirming deal for 28-year-old

Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Woods appears to be edging closer to signing for Championship rivals Hull City, as detailed in a report from Hull Live.

The 28-year-old, who has been an integral first-teamer at St Andrew’s ever since arriving in the Midlands on a three-year deal last summer, was missing from Birmingham’s squad at Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

The holding midfielder has also shone as a number eight during his career thus far, operating at Championship level for the last seven years.

Here, we take a look at three midfielders that Birmingham should consider if Woods is to depart soon…

Conor Coventry

West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry could be an option for the Blues to consider.

Impressing on loan with MK Dons last time out, the 22-year-old could be tasked with playing regular minutes in the Championship.

Coming on as a substitute during West Ham’s opening game of the Premier League season, it is unknown if the Hammers will sanction a loan departure, however, if they do, Birmingham would be a good destination for him, especially when considering that he would likely see regular minutes there.

Robert Snodgrass

A reshuffle of the midfield could pave the way for the Blues to consider a deal for Robert Snodgrass.

Enjoying a successful short-term stint with Luton Town last time out, the experienced midfielder proved to be able to still influence things at the top end of the Championship and would represent an excellent bit of business.

Of course, Snodgrass is best deployed in a more attacking midfield role, something that could result in Jordan James playing slightly deeper.

Aaron Morley

Set to generate a fee for Woods, one player who the Blues could look to buy is Aaron Morley.

A classy League One player with huge potential, Morley represents an option who could thrive in the here and now, whilst also being a player who could play a big part in Birmingham’s future.

Morley does have a contract that expires in 2025, however, if they are able to generate a hefty enough fee for Woods, then a pursuit of Morley would certainly be made easier.