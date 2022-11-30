3 Ryan Porteous alternatives Stoke City should turn to if unable to secure deal for 23-year-old

Stoke City are currently keeping an eye on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, as detailed in a report from the Daily Record.

The report states that the Potters face competition from divisional rivals Luton Town and Millwall, whilst Sheffield Wednesday are also showing an interest.

The Scottish club have recently confirmed that the 23-year-old will not sign a new deal at Easter Road, providing a boost for the EFL clubs named in his pursuit.

Here, we take a look at three defensive options Alex Neil should look at if they are unable to agree a deal for Porteous…

Regan Poole

Regan Poole is another defender that a whole host of Championship clubs are looking at as things stand, according to a recent Football League World exclusive.

With the 24-year-old showing excellent levels of consistency and versatility over the last couple of seasons at the LNER Stadium, he would certainly add value at a club like Stoke.

Deserving of a chance at the higher level too, this would represent good business from the Potters, although the competition is high for the defender.

Bashir Humphreys

Bashir Humphreys is one of the most exciting defensive talents coming through at academy level at the moment, with the Chelsea U21 ace thriving in Premier League 2.

His consistently dominant performances and ability to progress the ball make him someone who could make a difference at second-tier level.

More youthful defenders have typically enjoyed a good level of success at the Bet 365 Stadium in recent seasons, with there certainly scope for someone like Humphreys to do exactly the same.

Eiran Cashin

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has excellent potential and has accumulated great experience over recent years whilst working alongside the likes of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman.

Putting in strong displays during the second half of the last campaign at Championship level, the 20-year-old has been one of League One’s most impressive defenders thus far this season.

Another player with time on his side, a move to Stoke where a lot of youthful defenders have thrived could be appealing to him if interest from the Potters was to surface.