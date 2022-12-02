3 Ryan Porteous alternatives Luton Town should consider as Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City remain in hunt for 23-year-old

Luton Town have been credited with an interest in Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, as detailed in a report from the Daily Record.

However, the report claims that there are a number of clubs keeping an eye on the Scottish defender, with Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City also involved in his pursuit.

The teams chasing the young defender have recently been boosted by a club statement from the Easter Road outfit that has confirmed that Porteous will not sign a new contract with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Whilst we wait and see how Porteous’ situation plays out amidst a wealth of interest south of the border, here, we take a look at three defenders the Hatters should keep an eye on if they are to miss out on Porteous.

Regan Poole

Regan Poole is another centre-back who is currently being looked at by the Hatters, according to a recent Football League World exclusive.

Similar to the situation with Porteous, there are several clubs in the EFL keeping an eye on the versatile defender.

Able to put in consistent displays as a central defender, as part of a solid back four or a back three, Poole can also thrive as a right-back or a right-wing-back.

A defender that is deserving of an opportunity in the Championship, Luton historically have recruited well from the lower leagues.

Think you know everything about Luton Town? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

Bashir Humphreys

Now under the stewardship of Rob Edwards, the Premier League loan market may have opened up for the Hatters.

Nathan Jones did not like dipping into that particular market because he believed it hindered the development of the players that he had at his disposal.

However, there is a seeming need for the Hatters to bolster their defensive options and that could best be done by looking at the more youthful options at Premier League clubs.

Bashir Humphreys is one of the most exciting players coming through the Chelsea ranks at present, with the 19-year-old an excellent carrier of the ball, whilst his athleticism and reading of the game makes him someone who could thrive in the second tier.

Josh Knight

Josh Knight is another League One defender that the Hatters could consider with January in mind, with the Peterborough United defender making 15 appearances in the league thus far.

Technically good and dominant in both his defensive and aerial duels, the 25-year-old has a lot of desirable qualities.

He has also accumulated some good experience in the Championship before, which only adds credit to his resume.

A player at an impressive level now, there is still a high ceiling attached to the young defender.