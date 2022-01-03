3 Ryan Giles replacements Cardiff City should pursue this month

Cardiff City received the blow of Wolverhampton Wanderers recalling Ryan Giles this afternoon which could dent their creative contingent significantly.

Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson and Josh Murphy were all reliable contributors for goals and assists last season before departing in the summer, the latter on a temporary basis. As a result of this, Giles was left with the majority of the creative burden and was played in a more advanced role than he had played previously in his career under Mick McCarthy.

Giles was deployed as a left wing back in loan moves to Rotherham United and Coventry City in 2020/21 and was moved back there by Steve Morison, which has given extra chances for the Welshman to hand opportunities to other attacking players like Mark Harris and Isaak Davies.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential Ryan Giles replacements Cardiff should pursue this month…

Clarke Oduor

An important player in Barnsley’s great escape from relegation in 2019/20, Clarke Oduor has struggled for regular game time at Oakwell since Gerhard Struber left the club. The 22-year-old fits perfectly into the role of a modern wing back but has had his pathway blocked by Callum Styles’ impressive displays in the position.

The Kenyan could thrive with the Bluebirds looking to reduce the average age of the squad and has shown in flashes that he has the quality to perform at Championship level.

Steve Seddon

Oxford United summer signing Seddon has proven himself in League One in recent years. Birmingham City sent Seddon out on loan four times in the EFL with Stevenage, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon twice before the 24-year-old found a permanent home at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford have been susceptible to losing players in January in the last few seasons and if Cardiff want to utilise their final season of parachute payments, they should have the financial wherewithal to make this one possible.

Nicky Cadden

The biggest gamble of the list, Nicky Cadden has been one of the standout players in League Two this season for his attacking contributions at Forest Green Rovers. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore would definitely provide value in the transfer market.

Ciaron Brown and Joel Bagan will fancy their chances of filling the void left behind by Giles, but in looking to make up for his valuable attacking threat, Cadden would be closer in style to a like for like replacement.