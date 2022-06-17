3 Ryan Allsop replacements Rooney should be considering ASAP for Derby County

Derby County have had a tough few seasons and despite their best efforts to fight against a points deduction, they suffered relegation to League One.

They are now trying to get a takeover to go through following the collapse of Chris Kirchner buying the club.

However, with the amount of uncertainty over the club now, there have been a number of players that have departed the club and this week it was announced that goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has made the move to Cardiff City following the expiration of his contract this summer.

Despite a tough season, the 30-year-old was fairly solid and was a regular in the side making 30 appearances and keeping nine clean sheets.

Following his departure though, here we take a look at three possible goalkeeper replacements Derby County might want to look at this summer.

Alex Palmer

The 25-year-old is currently with West Brom and despite making two appearances for the Baggies this season, he is third choice goalkeeper behind David Button.

Neither look to be number one at the Hawthorns next season and Steve Bruce is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to come in as the first choice.

However, if the manager gets this signing done, then it will push Palmer back down to third choice at the club and consequently lacking serious game time.

Therefore, a loan move to Derby may do him some good. Although it is a step down to League One, the benefit of playing regular first team football would be a benefit for the player and could put him in good stead to come back to the Hawthorns with the expectation of moving up the pecking order.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Derby County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Richard Keogh? Blackpool Luton Town Peterborough United Sunderland

Harvey Cartwright

Cartwright looks to be one of Hull’s brightest young sparks at the moment and having got his call up for the England U20 side this season is an indication of his talent.

However, the goalkeeper is still just 20-years-old meaning he’s not first choice at the club which has been further backed up by Matt Ingram’s new deal with the Tigers.

Therefore, a loan move could be just what the goalkeeper needs as it would allow him the chance to get regular first team football and improve his experience.

With Derby wanting to target promotion next season, it should be a good environment for him to be in and allow him to fight towards the level where he wants to be pushing for a number one shirt.

Harry Isted

The 25-year-old made two appearances for Luton this season and kept a clean sheet.

However, following James Shea’s injury, Nathan Jones opted to bring in Matt Ingram on emergency loan instead of using his second choice goalkeeper and Ingram stayed with the club for the play-off games too.

Luton will be hoping to push up the Championship table again next season with their eyes on promotion and are currently on the hunt for a goalkeeper.

Therefore, you can imagine that when Shea is fit again it will be him and whoever is signed as a new goalkeeper battling for the first spot in the team with Isted a third choice.

Therefore, he is another player that could benefit from a move away in order to get regular first team football in a side that is aiming to push at the top of the league as well.