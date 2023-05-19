Swansea City look set to lose Russell Martin, with their head coach set to take up the vacant position at Southampton.

Swansea forced to look elsewhere

After a promising end to the campaign, and talk of new investment coming into the club this summer, there was optimism around the club moving forward after years of anger towards the board.

However, there has been speculation surrounding the future of Martin since the season ended, with the former MK Dons chief on the radar of Southampton.

And, in a significant development shared this afternoon, The Athletic has revealed that Martin is going to take over the Saints ahead of their return to the Championship.

That will mean Swansea are on the lookout for a new head coach, and here we look at THREE names that should be on their radar…

Tony Mowbray

This will depend on what his future holds at Sunderland, but, surprisingly, there has been suggestions that Mowbray could depart, and if he is available, it’s a no-brainer from Swansea’s perspective.

The club will look to build on the work Martin has done, so that means appointing a coach who encourages a possession based, stylish brand of football - which is exactly what Mowbray does.

His Sunderland side have played some superb football this season, and he does of course have experience of winning promotion at this level. If he leaves the Stadium of Light, or can be enticed out by a longer contract, then it’s something Swansea should pursue.

Kjetil Knutsen

This may be seen as too ambitious, as Knutsen has done brilliantly in Norway with Bodo/Glimt, but the chance of working in England may appeal to the 54-year-old.

His side have won the title twice in the past three years, and that success has arrived through football that’s easy on the eye. Plus, he has the club punching above their weight, as they’ve got results against Celtic, AZ Alkmaar and Roma, among others, over the years.

If he can be convinced by the long-term project, Knutsen would be the ideal fit and he could build on Martin’s good work.

Scott Parker

The former England international is regarded as a very good coach in the game, but his time with Bournemouth ended on a sour note, and he then failed with Club Brugge in Belgium, so his reputation is quite low at the moment.

However, he is still someone who has won two promotions from this level, and that will be Swansea’s aim next season.

Furthermore, the recent setbacks will have given Parker time to reflect and realise what he needs to change moving forward. We can be quick to write coaches off in the UK when they struggle, but Parker is only 42 and has a lot of room to grow.

Taking up a project like Swansea could be what he needs to show what he can do, and they could be a good fit.