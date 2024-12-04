Key Takeaways Reading FC's Ruben Selles might depart for Hull City amid a good League One start.

Three realistic successors include O'Shea, Schumacher, and Barry-Murphy.

Financial troubles may impact attracting top talent for Reading's managerial role.

Reading FC manager Ruben Selles is closing in on a move to Hull City. The former Southampton boss is looking increasingly likely to take over from Tim Walter, following his sacking last month.

The Royals have enjoyed a good start to the campaign in League One.

A 3-0 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday evening saw the troubled club move into the play-off places. With the battle of Berkshire and Buckinghamshire coming up on Saturday, Reading could head into their fixture with local rivals Wycombe Wanderers managerless.

The latest reports suggest that manager, Selles, has been granted permission to speak to Hull City about their vacant managerial position. The Tigers parted company with Walter last month, following a poor start to the campaign.

Ruben Selles Reading record (PlaymakerStats) Played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Goals scored Goals conceded 78 34 18 26 44% 142 110

Of course, compensation will be due Reading's way, should Selles depart.

However, due to the financial turmoil they find themselves in, it's unlikely the Ding will be able to attract some of the big names on the market.

So, here are three realistic options for Reading's Selles successor.

John O'Shea

Current club - Ireland (Assistant coach)

John O'Shea is right at the start of his coaching career.

The former Manchester United defender has been working his way through the ranks with the Irish national team since he called time on his playing career.

The ex-defender has only ever had one interim job in senior football, when he took the helm of the Ireland mens team in early 2024. Having also worked at Birmingham City under Wayne Rooney, O'Shea certainly has plenty of coaching experience under his belt.

The 43-year-old retired in 2019 whilst playing for Reading, so there is already a connection between the club and O'Shea.

Similarly to Selles, the Irishman offers a young, exciting option who could prove to be a real coup.

The Man United legend will be eager to get his first managerial gig, and where else would be better than his former employer.

However, it could take some convincing to get O'Shea out of his current role as assistant coach with Ireland, having only taken up the role in August.

Steven Schumacher

Last club - Stoke City

This is certainly a very ambitious one, as despite their league position, the ongoing ownership problem at Reading will be an off-putting factor for many candidates.

It would also hinge on the size of the compensation package Hull has to pay to steal Selles away.

Steven Schumacher was harshly sacked from Stoke City in September, having jumped ship from Plymouth Argyle.

The 40-year-old is still unemployed, which is a real shock when you look at his credentials. Schumacher continued the job that Ryan Lowe had done at Plymouth, eventually taking them to the League One title in 2023 and winning manager of the year.

A proven winner at the level, the former Stoke boss would be a real coup for the Royals, should they be able to convince him to join.

Whilst a title challenge isn't likely for Reading, Schumacher would be a great pick for a long-term project.

On the contrary, the free-agent manager could fancy his chances at a return to Home Park, with recent reports suggesting Rooney is fighting to save his job. Schumacher is a less-likely, but incredibly exciting candidate.

Brian Barry-Murphy

Last club - Manchester City EDS

Another interesting candidate for consideration is Brian Barry-Murphy. Having spent two years at Rochdale, the former midfielder took up the role of manager in Manchester City's Elite Development Squad.

After three highly-successful seasons in charge, Barry-Murphy departed the English champions in July 2024. Despite this, nobody has decided to take a punt on the highly-rated manager, which is a shock. However, Reading could be the club to get the 46-year-old back into senior management.

After his incredible tenure nurturing the next crop of young Manchester City stars, Barry-Murphy has more than proven that he's worthy of an EFL job. Whilst his time at Rochdale wasn't eyecatching, the Royals should look at the success he brought to one of the most prestigious academies in the world.

The connection with the Citizens could be a massive benefit for Reading as well.

Having seen how Barry-Murphy can develop young players first-hand, City could be enticed into letting the Royals poach one or two of their prospects on loan.