After securing a respectable 19th-placed finish upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Rotherham United have been proactive in the transfer market to ensure avoidance of relegation in what will promise to be a more taxing division next time around.

The Millers, just like Cardiff City and QPR, were handed a crucial element of breathing room when Reading faced an eventually-fatal six-point deduction, but they cannot depend on that moving forward.

Understandably so, then, plenty of activity has occurred at the club as of late with the free agent triple-capture of Dillon Phillips, Cafu and Grant Hall - the latter of whom was on loan from Middlesbrough last term - all representing solid, cost-effective business, while star forward Chiedozie Ogbene has left for newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town in what comes as an aching blow.

As a result, it does feel as though pre-season will be of significant importance for Millers boss Matt Taylor when it comes to analyzing, assessing and conclusively making big calls on his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Who has a point to prove at Rotherham during pre-season?

Here, we will be taking a look at three Rotherham players with a point to prove during pre-season.

Sean Morrison

Having formerly held status as a top-end Championship central defender and, indeed, a Premier League captain during an illustrious eight-and-a-half-year stay with Cardiff City, Morrison is now in a race against time to get his career back on track following a horrid bout of luck with injuries over the last two seasons.

Morrison's Cardiff career came to an abrupt halt in February 2022 when, just 11 minutes into an eventual 1-0 away victory at Barnsley, he suffered a serious knee injury.

With his deal set to expire at the end of that season, the Bluebirds had kept Morrison on with a return-to-play contract as he continued his recovery and rehabilitation in Wales, although he departed for Rotherham upon the turn of the following year, having still not returned to the pitch.

Morrison's dedication to returning to football looked to have paid dividends - as had Rotherham's trust in him - after two impressive initiation displays against Blackburn Rovers and Watford. Yet, another season-ending injury soon occurred, and he is yet to play since.

Once again, he has been licensed with fresh terms after his initial deal at the club ran down at the end of last season in a real show of faith from the Rotherham hierarchy, but now is the time for the 32-year-old to vindicate that belief.

It is evident that Morrison is still more than capable at this level and, over a sustained period of time, can truly elevate his side's defensive line, but ultimately, the best ability is availability and the ex-Cardiff stalwart must ensure that he gets on the field during pre-season, stays fit and impresses if he is to repay Rotherham's trust.

Can Dillon Phillips make an impact at Rotherham?

Another former-Cardiff operator now plying his trade in South Yorkshire, Phillips recently moved to the ASSEAL New York Stadium following the expiration of his own deal in the Welsh capital.

After falling out of favour under the stewardship of ex-boss Steve Morison, the shot-stopper was handed a lifeline when Flemish outfit Oostende swooped for his services in a loan move last summer, although he himself would probably tell you that it did not quite go to plan.

Phillips only played 12 times in the top flight as Ooestende succumbed to relegation alongside Zulte Waregem and RFC Seraing and returned to the Belgian football's second tier for the first time in over a decade, having leaked 76 goals across the entirety of the season.

It would be fair to say that Phillips did not make an almighty impression when he was stationed between the sticks either, failing to keep a single clean sheet while conceding 31 goals from an xG of 21.22.

That said, he is still just 28 - a fairly young age in goalkeeping terms - and has previously displayed his worth at Championship level in a productive tenure with boyhood club Charlton Athletic, which earned him the move across the border to Cardiff.

Chiefly under Mick McCarthy, Phillips had proved a reliable option in his opening season with the club and registered seven clean sheets from 16 appearances, whereas he also conceded just 13 times despite being faced with an xG of 21.39.

These numerics illustrate that there is a goalkeeper there who can single-handedly gain results on his own, but those shades have seldom been seen across the last two years now, and Phillips will know that he can no longer hold on to his previous form.

And with the future of last season's Player's Player of the Year winner Viktor Johansson appearing firmly uncertain at this stage amid interest from Leeds United, Phillips has evidently been identified with the potential prospect of being Taylor's first-in-command.

Pre-season poses the perfect time for Phillips to show just why that could be the case.

Georgie Kelly

While Phillips may have big gloves to fill, there is no doubting that Kelly has big boots to fill for himself in the wake of fellow countryman Ogbene's exit to Luton.

With the combination of speed, endeavor, ball-carrying ability and a sincere goal threat that yielded a crucial eight strikes, it is imperative to Rotherham's fortunes next season that they adequately replace the 26-year-old, who often inspired a new, cut-above dimension into their attacking strategy with regularity.

Make no mistake about it, doing so is a tall order.

Owing to their nametag as a club routinely within the lower-echelons of the Championship, it is highly unlikely that Rotherham will be able to attract a profile of footballer close to Ogbene's ability, so there is every chance that Taylor may wish to enforce alternative areas of his squad first while seeking to find out if any members of the current group can fill the winger's void somewhat.

Kelly may well be their safest bet for now and he is deserving of a chance, although given the importance of replacing Ogbene, he may not get much time to do so, meaning that this pre-season could prove decisive to his future at Rotherham.

After igniting Ireland's top-flight with Bohemian FC, for whom he scored 26 times from 40 outings, Rotherham brought Kelly to England in the 2021/22 January transfer window.

The 26-year-old had to bide his time before debuting, but when he did, he ensured his mark was left with a late goal to spark delirium in Gillingham as the Millers secured their Championship return with a 2-0 victory.

Regular action has been equally difficult to come by following promotion and Kelly, a dynamic and physical presence, has been almost always utilised as an impact substitute by playing 29 times, just three of which have been starts.

Encouragingly, though, the former-Derry City and Dundalk man ended the season with four goals within that minimal, often restrictive time-frame, which suggests the impact that he could orchestrate with consistent minutes.

But to make that a reality, you get the feeling that he must prove his worth in pre-season if he is to finally end up convincing Taylor.