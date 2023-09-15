Highlights Rotherham United's target for the season is Championship survival, but their slow start suggests a tough season ahead.

Exciting signings such as Sam Nombe and Premier League loanees provide hope for the fans.

However, players like Sean Morrison, Tolaji Bola, and Tom Eaves have failed to impress and divide the opinion of the fans.

Championship survival will be the target for Rotherham United once again in 2023/24.

The Millers haven't had the best start to their new season. From their first five Championship games, they have taken just four points. It's keeping them out of the relegation zone for now. But their fans will know that they could be in for a tough season.

They do have some exciting players to look forward to seeing this year. Sam Nombe was the club's seven-figure-plus signing, late on in the recent transfer window.

They've also been able to bring in some Premier League loanees in the form of Dexter Limbikisa, from Wolves, and Sebastian Revan, from Aston Villa; that's on top of the free signing of Cafù from Nottingham Forest.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan

So, after losing the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Harding, they've been able to bolster their squad a bit.

But there are still a few players that have still not convinced the Millers' faithful.

Here are three Rotherham players who always seem to divide opinion...

Sean Morrison

The central defender was, at one time, a very highly valued player. He was bought by Cardiff City, back in 2014, for over £3 million, according to SofaScore.

He spent many a year with the Bluebirds but he's certainly on the downhill slope of his career. Morrison has only featured in four league games for Rotherham, over the past two years.

He has seemed to have problems with injuries, as he's got later into his career. The 32-year-old only played two games in 2022.

His contract with the club expires at the end of this season. The club's fans would likely be surprised to see him kept on because he just hasn't been able to prove that he's still capable of playing at this level.

Tolaji Bola

Similarly to Morrison, the midfielder hasn't been able to find his feet at the club. He's played as many games, in the same amount of time, as his 32-year-old teammate has.

But, in fairness to Bola, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City, in League Two. There is a massive quality gap between England's second and fourth tier. So you'd have expected him to go there and at least be a consistently decent player.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. The 24-year-old only made four appearances for Bradford; only two, of which, were starts.

He's yet to show that he's got the quality to be playing in the EFL, let alone the Championship.

Tom Eaves

Eaves was, at one time, a pretty prolific striker. He scored 21 goals in League One, in the 2018/19 season, with Hull City. He was also able to contribute a handful of goals, here and there, for the Tigers, in his last couple of seasons with them.

But he hasn't scored in the league since joining the Millers, last summer.

The club do have a lot of striking options to call on; namely Nombe, Jordan Hugill, and Fred Onyedinma. He hasn't been able to get much of a chance in the first XI, and, when he has, he's not been able to capitalise on his chances.