Highlights Rotherham United's new manager, Matt Taylor, did an excellent job last season in steering the club away from relegation and ending their cycle of promotion or relegation.

The club has experienced some changes during the off-season, with key players like Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles leaving, but new signings have also arrived to bolster the squad.

Despite expectations, players like Shane Ferguson, Viktor Johansson, and Tom Eaves have remained at the club, despite the possibility of their departures and the need for a new center-forward.

Rotherham United's latest Championship campaign is well underway under the guidance of Matt Taylor.

Having had to deal with the blow of losing Paul Warne when he elected to go to Derby County, things were not looking particularly promising at Rotherham early on last year.

The Millers have become a well-known yo-yo club in recent years, bouncing between the second and third tiers of English football.

However, to Taylor's credit, he came in and did a brilliant job at the New York Stadium, steadying the ship and breaking that cycle. He steered Rotherham clear of relegation by six points in the end, with the club ending the Championship campaign sitting in 19th place.

That ended six straight seasons of promotion or relegation for the Millers. Taylor won eight and drew 12 of his first 37 games in charge of the club last season, but this year is his first starting the campaign as the Rotherham manager.

They have one win and one draw so far in five games in the second tier this season, and head into the international break with a more settled squad now the window has closed.

Changes behind the scenes have been afoot during the off-season, with star man Chiedozie Ogbene the standout name to leave, linking up with Premier League side Luton Town after a solid campaign that saw him score eight goals and register four assists in the Championship last season.

Ben Wiles, their other star player, also left the club in the summer, with Huddersfield Town completing the signing of the midfielder.

They were joined by the likes of Wes Harding, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood, and Conor Washington through the permanent exit door, as well as Peter Kioso who headed out on loan.

It's not all doom and gloom in South Yorkshire, though. There have been some new arrivals coming through the door, too. They'll certainly be needed for a side who embark on navigating a division littered with former Premier league sides amongst other major sharks who will be pushing for a place at the top end of the division.

Cafu has joined from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, whilst Grant Hall and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips have also signed up on free transfers after their departures from Middlesbrough and Cardiff City respectively.

Former Aston Villa youngster Andre Green has also come in on a free transfer from Slovan Bratislava. Dexter Lembikisa and Fred Onyedinma have arrived on loan from Wolves and Luton respectively to bolster their ranks. Whilst Arvin Appiah and Sebastien Revan were also signed late in the window to improve their side.

Finally, defensive-midfielder Christ Tiehi has joined from Slovan Liberec, and Sam Nombe was signed on deadline day from Exeter City.

Rotherham United potential transfers?

However, some surprise players still remained. Here, we take a look at three that we expected to leave the club during the last month.

Shane Ferguson

The experienced utility man has been a Rotherham United player since 2021 following his release from Millwall.

He signed a three-year deal, meaning Ferguson is now entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Millers, and has not been a regular player of late, which could have prompted a move.

The 32-year-old has played 73 games for the club but not made an appearance this season. He mostly operated as a left-back, left-winger, or left-wing-back in that time, underlining his versatility during his time as a Miller.

Viktor Johansson

Rotherham's player of the year last season, and other star player not named Ogbene or Wiles, Johansson is a goalkeeper who could be playing at a higher level.

The 24-year-old earned plenty of plaudits for his performances last season, and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Swedish national team, although he is yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Johansson is in the final two years of his deal with the club, which gave the club a decision to make on his future this summer, as he is one of the club's best players and will be in his last year next summer. He seemed like an obvious player to depart the club and make some money back, but has remained at the New York Stadium.

Tom Eaves

A vastly experienced 31-year-old striker, Eaves could have been a departure this summer, with it always likely they would sign a centre-forward.

That came to fruition with the signing of Nombe, which makes Eaves staying all the more difficult to understand. He joined the club last summer from Yorkshire rivals Hull City, in what is his second stint at the New York Stadium.

Eaves has failed to score in 25 appearances since his return, meaning a parting of ways may have been the best thing for both the cub and player in this instance.