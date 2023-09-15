Highlights Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and fans are highly anticipating its release.

Rotherham United fans may be interested in managing their favorite team in the game, as they are in their second consecutive season in the Championship.

Three Rotherham players to build your FM24 save around are Cameron Humphreys, Oliver Rathbone, and Sam Nombe, who all have potential and can contribute to your team's success.

Rotherham United fans who like playing the game Football Manager were told the release date for the 2024 edition this week.

Sports Interactive confirmed that Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6 by releasing the official trailer for the game. The game that allows you to operate like a real-life football manager will be coming out on PC, the Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5.

Football Manager is a game franchise that has gripped many football fans over the years with its real-life likeness to the sport itself. Fans of the game are highly anticipating the release, as Football Manager 2024 is being considered the best one yet.

All fans of the game will be excited to play this new version and will already have in mind which team they want to manage.

Rotherham may be a team that fans from across the world look to manage, as they are in their second consecutive season in the Championship. While fans of the football club will no doubt be keen to start a save with their favourite football team.

So, here at Football League World, while we wait for the official release, we have picked three Rotherham players fans should build their FM24 save around...

Cameron Humphreys

Rotherham United completed the signing of Cameron Humphreys in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer.

The defender started his career at Manchester City but moved to Belgium early on, playing for Zulte Waregem.

Since joining the Millers, Humphreys has been a regular in the side when fit, so given that you won’t be gifted with loads of funds, Humphreys may be ideal to have in the centre of your defence.

Furthermore, he is only 25, so there is still plenty of room left for the defender to develop his game and become a real force for you at Rotherham.

Oliver Rathbone

Rathbone has now been on the books at Rotherham United since the summer of 2021.

He was part of the Millers side that won promotion from League One and was a regular in the side that survived relegation in the Championship.

The 26-year-old originally came through the ranks at Manchester United, but despite not making it there, he moved to Rochdale and made a name for himself in League One.

Rathbone has enormous experience in England’s third tier and in the Championship. While the quality he possesses on the ball makes him a player you can rely on in your midfield, whether you are in the Championship or suffer relegation to League One.

Plus, he is a player who has got better and better through the years, and if he continued to develop at Rotherham, he could potentially have a decent sell-on fee.

Sam Nombe

Rotherham signed striker Sam Nombe from Exeter City in the summer transfer window.

He is a player who has impressed in front of goal for Exeter City in the last couple of campaigns and has now been given his chance in the Championship.

The forward has struggled to be a consistent scorer up until the last few seasons, so he is now someone who is looking to prove himself in England’s second tier.

If he continues like he’s played at Exeter, Rotherham could have a very good player on their hands and someone who could easily score 10 to 15 goals.

So, with time, Nombe can be your number nine while at Rotherham, which would save a lot of hassle for the Football Manager fans out there, who may think they need to buy a new striker in their Rotherham United save.