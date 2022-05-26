3 Ross Stewart replacements Sunderland could target this summer

Ross Stewart is a wanted man this summer after his consistent performances for Sunderland in League One this season.

The Scotsman is admired by Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Rangers, according to The Mirror (May 26, Page 62).

It would be a huge blow for the Black Cats to lose their top scorer from 2021/22, but with a promotion push in the sights of Boro and the Blades, and European football on offer at Ibrox, the 25-year-old could be tempted.

The Black Cats’ youthful squad may take some time to adapt to the second tier, and if Stewart can start brightly in spite of some inconsistent results, the interest around him will only increase.

Here, we have taken a look at three Ross Stewart replacements Sunderland could target this summer, if he does depart the Stadium of Light…

Ryan Hardie

Hardie fulfilled the promise he has shown in the last few seasons, by playing a key role in Plymouth Argyle’s top six push this season.

The 25-year-old is very mobile, links play very well and would suit the current Sunderland squad, if there was a vacancy at the top of the pitch.

Hardie managed 24 goal contributions for Argyle in all competitions and could complement the likes of Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts under Alex Neil.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris would certainly be a bit more expensive than Hardie given the types of numbers he has posted in recent years.

The 27-year-old has proven that he is too good for League One and should be on a few radars in the Championship this summer.

The Jamaican has two years remaining on his contract at London Road and Peterborough United usually strike a hard bargain in the transfer market.

12 goals in the Championship this season would be a good platform to kick on from on Wearside.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Asamoah Gyan Shanghai SIPG Al Ain Legon Cities NorthEast United

James Collins

James Collins has had a very disappointing debut season at Cardiff City, but is still capable of contributing in the second tier.

The Republic of Ireland international would possibly be more of a backup option for Sunderland, given his struggles with the Bluebirds, but his experience could help to replace the threat of Stewart.

The 31-year-old reached double figures for Luton Town in 2019/20 and 2020/21 and would back his ability to do so again if handed the opportunities by Neil next term.