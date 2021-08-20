Romaine Sawyers is edging closer to leaving The Hawthorns and joining Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side, as reported by John Percy of The Telegraph on Twitter.

Sawyers, who was an integral part of West Brom’s promotion from the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, has not featured at all this time out.

The 29-year-old was a first-team regular during the early parts of last season with The Baggies, but he was unable to pave his way into the side going into the new year.

If Stoke do manage to agree a deal with the recently relegated Championship club, then Valerien Ismael will be left with very few midfield options. At present, Sawyers and the starting duo of Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore are the club’s only out-and-out options.

Here, we take a look at three midfield options that West Brom could look at before the transfer window slams shut in just under two weeks…

Gustavo Hamer

West Brom were linked with a move for Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer, but all talk on a potential move has since died down.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent start to the 2020/21 campaign, proving to be absolutely vital to how The Sky Blues operated.

Hamer would certainly be an excellent fit for West Brom, especially when considering what Ismael demands from his players. Possessing an excellent technical ability and vision, Hamer also works relentlessly for his team, to win possession back and start attacks from deep – something that Ismael prioritises in a player

Hamer has featured 45 times for Coventry since his move in the summer of last year, scoring five goals in the process.

Matt Grimes

The potential availability of Matt Grimes has alerted a number of top-end Championship clubs and has even drawn interest from the higher division.

The 26-year-old had appeared to be closing in on a move to Fulham, but nothing has seemingly progressed over the last couple of weeks.

The Whites are also very well-stocked in the middle of midfield, making a move for another talented Championship midfielder seems a little strange.

The Baggies would certainly benefit by bringing in a player as gifted as Grimes. The former Exeter City man can operate as a holding midfielder or more advanced, which would provide Ismael with flexibility.

The only thing that may keep West Brom from registering interest is how much game time they would be able to offer him. Mowatt and Livermore have already established a brilliant working partnership, but at the same time, the addition of Grimes would give Ismael another formation to implement.

The addition of Grimes would mean that Ismael could line up with very strong squads, in both a 3-5-2 formation and with the 3-4-3 system that he is currently deploying.

Dylan Bahamboula

Dylan Bahamboula enjoyed an excellent debut season in English football with Oldham Athletic last season, proving to be a rare shining light in a disappointing season for the League Two club.

The 26-year-old’s athleticism, ability with the ball, and final third contributions, all made him an excellent player who is certainly beyond League Two level.

Neil Warnock took the midfielder on trial and was thoroughly impressed with Bahamboula during his time with the club, but he opted not to sign him, only because he did not offer anything that Boro already possessed.

It may seem strange suggesting a player to an aspiring Premier League club who currently finds himself in League Two, but he is approaching his prime years, and he could be an excellent temporary option for West Brom to call on.

The problem that The Baggies will face is that they have established a starting pair in Livermore and Mowatt. Bahamboula has a lot more to give in the English game and could be a good option to bring off the bench, especially when he has the ability to operate on the wing too.

