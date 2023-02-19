3 replacements that QPR must consider as major club decision confirmed

Queens Park Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager after it was confirmed on Sunday evening that Neil Critchley had left.

The 44-year-old was only appointed by the R’s in December but he had endured a very tough spell, with his only victory coming in the first game against Preston.

As a result, the pressure had been building and an announcement was shared revealing that Critchley and his two assistants had departed the London club.

Now, attention turns to his successor and here we outline THREE potential candidates that the R’s hierarchy should consider…

Gareth Ainsworth

This is obviously going to be a tough one because Ainsworth is in charge of Wycombe and they are pushing for promotion from League One.

However, the Chairboys boss has a close connection with QPR from his playing days, so the appeal of returning to the capital may be too much to turn down.

In terms of his suitability, Ainsworth has done a remarkable job with Wycombe over the years, which includes taking them to the Championship, all on a very small budget. So, he would be ready for the step up but this may be difficult to do mid-season.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

Nathan Jones

Jones has just left Southampton after a disastrous spell in the Premier League but that won’t change the fact that he is very well regarded in the second tier.

The work he did with Luton over two spells was brilliant, where he proved he can work under financial limitations yet still build a side that can compete for the play-offs.

Whether he will be ready to jump back into the game straight away remains to be seen but it could be just what he needs to forget his time on the south coast.

Chris Wilder

Like Jones, Wilder had a poor previous job, where he struggled with Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless, he has plenty of admirers for the work he did with Sheffield United which included taking them to the Premier League and then recording a top-half finish.

He is ready and available, so there wouldn’t be many issues preventing this from happening if he is the man QPR want.