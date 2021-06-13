3 replacements that Fulham need to consider as big-money bid arrives for 26-y/o

Like any side who suffer relegation, Fulham could be set for a busy summer which includes a battle to keep hold of key men.

Unsurprisingly, one player who is already attracting attention is Aleksandar Mitrovic. Whilst the Serbian international endured a tough season in the Premier League last time out, he still has a good reputation in the game.

And, Dynamo Moscow are one club who are keen to do a deal for the target man, with reports emerging over the past few days revealing that they have had a £16m offer rejected for Mitrovic.

The Cottagers will justifiably feel that fee is too low, but if bigger offers arrive then it could be difficult to keep the ex-Newcastle man, so they must already be thinking about potential replacements.

Here we look at THREE who must be on their radar if the number nine departs…

Kieffer Moore

We know that Mitrovic excels with his back to goal and his physicality makes him the ideal focal point for the Londoners.

So, if the club want someone with similar attributes in that sense, then they should consider Kieffer Moore. The Wales international, who scored the Dragons goal in their Euro 2020 opener, has come off the back of an amazing season with Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds financial situation means they won’t be able to resist a decent offer and Moore could be the man to fire Fulham to promotion, like Mitrovic has previously.

Daryl Dike

This would be an ambitious move because the American international has Premier League suitors but the prospect of being the main man at Craven Cottage could appeal.

A spell on loan with Barnsley last season showed exactly what the youngster is all about. Physically he is ridiculously strong and he is also intelligent with his movement, technically sound and, most importantly, capable of scoring goals.

He would command a decent fee but in the long-term it could look a shrewd move as Dike’s potential is huge.

Adam Armstrong

Fulham don’t have to go for a physical number nine though and with Scott Parker using Ivan Cavaleiro centrally for much of last season, there would be merits to signing a more mobile attacker who can run in behind.

If that’s the sort of player they want, then Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong fits the bill.

A return of 28 goals in 40 games last season shows he almost guarantees goals at this level, so he could be the prolific striker the team need in Mitrovic’s absence.