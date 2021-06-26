3 replacements Swansea City must consider as key figure linked with Premier League switch

Swansea City could be forced to look for a new manager in the coming weeks after it was revealed that Crystal Palace are keen on Steve Cooper.

The Eagles have failed to finalise deals for Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre in the past month and reports are now claiming that Cooper is the man that the hierarchy at Selhurst Park want.

Losing the boss at this stage would present the Swans with an issue, although it’s fair to say not all fans would be upset if Cooper did go, even if he did guide the side to the play-off final last season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is obviously going to appeal to the coach and here we look at THREE alternatives Swansea must consider if Cooper does go…

Eddie Howe

Swansea have been known for playing attractive football over the years, so that’s something the fans will want, along with someone who can bring success.

And, Howe fits the bill on both fronts. He has won promotion from the Championship in the past and he favours an attacking approach, with quick wingers and creative players all over the pitch.

The major stumbling block is whether Howe would consider the move, but, if he does, it would be a major coup for the Swans.

Frank Lampard

The Chelsea legend had a brief spell with Swans on loan in his playing career and he would appear to be a decent fit for manager now.

Again, he plays attacking football and he is available after he was sacked by the Champions League winners earlier this year.

Once more, the issue is going to be whether Lampard would move, but if the Welsh outfit can convince him with a long-term project, this shouldn’t be ruled out.

Michael Appleton

Finally, Appleton is undoubtedly the most realistic target of the three.

He has done fine work with Lincoln City in the past and reports have suggested he is already on the radar of the Swans if Cooper does go.

Appleton ticks the boxes in terms of his style, whilst he is importantly willing to work on a budget and has connections, like Cooper, that could bring youngster to the club.