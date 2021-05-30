3 replacements Nottingham Forest must consider as transfer talk builds over £10m-rated man

Nottingham Forest are set for an important summer as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Another year in the Championship means that the new boss will have to work under certain restrictions, and there’s every chance that a big sale could be required to help balance the books.

And, one man who has been linked with a move away is Joe Worrall, with reports claiming the centre-back could be on the move to Burnley for around £10m.

Losing the influential defender would be a real blow for the Reds, but here we look at THREE replacements that Forest could line up if the move does happen…

Shane Duffy

There’s every chance that Hughton could go with what he knows, so a reunion with Duffy could happen.

The Irish international was outstanding under the Reds boss at Brighton, and his no-nonsense approach and bravery makes him an ideal replacement for Worrall.

His form with Celtic would be a concern, but the Hughton factor could ensure Duffy gets back to his best, which would make him a formidable Championship defender.

Rob Atkinson

Alternatively, Forest could look at some of the best players in the lower leagues and Oxford’s Atkinson certainly falls into that category.

He is a capable defender, both in his positional play and on the ball, whilst the U’s failure to win promotion means he surely is a realistic target.

They may have to act quickly though, with QPR thought to be monitoring the player too.

Dion Sanderson

The Wolves defender was brilliant on loan at Sunderland this season, so he is clearly ready to make the step up to the second tier.

It has been claimed that the Premier League outfit could cash in on the youngster, and, if so, Forest must do all they can to win the race for his signature.

Sanderson is athletic, assured on the ball and has the potential to be a star at this level.