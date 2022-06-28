3 replacements MK Dons should consider after Scott Twine’s Burnley exit

Scott Twine lit up League One last season for MK Dons and emerged as arguably one of the best players in the entire division.

That was backed up by the fact that the 22-year-old bagged the Player of the Season award for the third tier – which shows just how impressive he was in the 2021/22 campaign.

After such a superb showing for his club then, it seemed only a matter of time that he would be snapped up this summer. It hasn’t taken long either, with Burnley now sealing a deal to bring the player to Turf Moor after their relegation.

There’s a huge gap now been left in Liam Manning’s squad then – and here are three players who could now replace Twine.

Saido Berahino – Sheffield Wednesday

If MK Dons want a more experienced option who can help them in the here and now, then Saido Berahino could be a good investment.

The attacker has just had a superb season for Sheffield Wednesday in the same division as Liam Manning’s side and having now been released from his deal with the Owls, he could be available for absolutely nothing too. The only cost would likely be a fair chunk on wages.

Last season, in just 13 league starts, he bagged a total of eight goals and two assists. He had plenty more appearances overall but couldn’t start games too often at Hillsborough. Still, he averaged 0.65 goals or assists per 90, which is not a bad rate at all.

With the player needing a new club and MK Dons fully aware that Berahino is familiar with the division – and can find the back of the net in this division given the chance – then it could be a deal worth pursuing. The only downside is that he is older than Twine at 28-years-old.

Scott Wright – Rangers

Every list like this needs more of a longshot option, so here is the one for MK Dons – Scott Wright of Rangers could be a very very good deal if they could use the Twine funds and convince the Scottish side to do business.

It would take some work to convince the 24-year-old to leave a side like Rangers considering their spot at the top of the Scottish Premier League and in Europe for a side in the third tier of English football. He would also cost a pretty penny because of his age and potential with the side.

If they could pull it off though, it would be excellent business. He hasn’t started too often for his current side since his move from Aberdeen – he’s managed only ten league starts in two campaigns with the club – but has already shown flashes of what he is capable of.

Last time out, he had 19 games in total and managed four goals with two assists. That led to an average of 0.58 goals or assists per 90, a solid amount considering his lack of action for Rangers so far. It might take some doing – and is more unrealistic – but if they could pull it off, it could be a superb replacement for Twine.

Antony Evans – Bristol Rovers

One potential name that MK Dons could splash some of that cash to bring in is Antony Evans, who is with newly-promoted Bristol Rovers.

Last season with the Gas, he was a regular feature in their side for one of the first times in his career and thrived when given the chance. In 35 league outings, he managed an impressive 10 goals and 12 assists along the way – which averaged out at 0.70 goals or assists per 90.

He’s also played in League One previously with Crewe so has some third tier experience but wasn’t able to really feature much, managing just six starts. That isn’t enough to get a full picture of what the 23-year-old could truly be capable of in that division.

Having also played for Blackpool, with Everton’s youth sides and also in Germany with Paderborn, he is already well-travelled and represents a good investment for the future considering his age too. Evans then could be an excellent choice – if not now, then for the future.

There is a stumbling block though – Evans has only just penned a new deal with Bristol Rovers. It means that a deal would be highly unlikely – but stranger things have happened in football. It may just mean the Dons have to stump up that little bit extra to get a deal over the line.