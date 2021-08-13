3 replacements Huddersfield Town should consider if deal for Lewis O’Brien is finalised

With Huddersfield Town preparing for the potential loss of Lewis O’Brien’s services to the Premier League, Carlos Corberan and the club’s hierarchy will be considering who they can bring in to strengthen the squad.

It is hard to judge the Terriers’ opening day 1-1 draw with Derby County at Pride Park, the Rams have been popular picks to finish rock bottom of the Championship this season but nonetheless a point on the road in the curtain raiser should not be a result to jump to conclusions from.

Corberan will be hoping his side can improve on their 20th placed finish from last term in his second full season in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the loss of industrious midfielder O’Brien would throw a spanner in the works in terms of their squad building.

The 22-year-old’s versatility and dependability have been huge for Huddersfield in the last couple of seasons and would present a significant void in the side should they not recruit an adequate replacement.

Here, then, we look at three possible signings Huddersfield could make to reinvest in the squad should O’Brien leave the club…

Dan Barlaser

All of these selections come from clubs in League One and we start with Newcastle United academy graduate Dan Barlaser.

The 24-year-old has been a driving force in Rotherham United’s midfield under Paul Warne in the last two seasons and with the Millers’ relegation from the Championship last term, Barlaser would be enticed by the step back up to the second tier.

Equally effective in defence and attack, Barlaser’s relentless energy and engine roomer qualities would cater for the potential loss of quality in central midfield areas.

He chipped in with eight direct goal involvements last term and could thrive in Corberan’s more expansive system.

Barlaser’s experience in the second tier last season would stand him in good stead for a move to the John Smith’s Stadium, coming out on the wrong side of the Millers’ season long relegation scrap of 2020/21.

The 24-year-old could be the cheapest option of the three players but would certainly contribute hugely to Huddersfield’s push to maintain their Championship status, he would give Corberan added tactical flexibility, being able to operate in any role across a midfield and act as a defensive screen if needed.

Luke O’Nien

Mr Versatility could be a cracking addition for the Terriers, O’Nien has recently signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light but given the lofty transfer fee Huddersfield could receive they would be in a powerful position when dipping into League One.

Again, O’Nien provides bounds of energy with an impressive eye for a pass, his exerts in different positions in recent years have made him a more well rounded player who is definitely ready to transition into Championship football.

It is important that a new addition would compliment the likes of Jonathan Hogg and Scott High in the middle of the park and O’Nien’s skill set would enable him to do that, comfortable with the ball in tight areas and able to drift out wide and combine further forward.

The 26-year-old would also inject some pace into the side in central areas, an underrated trait given the ruthless speed and frantic nature of Championship football.

Cameron Brannagan

Liverpool academy graduate Cameron Brannagan has been majestic at Oxford United in recent years, the 25-year-old endured an injury hit 2020/21 campaign but is raring to go at the start of this one and could bring some much needed leadership qualities to the Terriers’ ranks. A cultured ball player who can be very effective in transitions, meaning he would match up with Corberan’s intentions effectively.

Brannagan is the most adept ball player of the three, comfortable dropping deep the pick the ball up from the defence on the half turn and build attacks from the back.

Adding variety to a currently fairly rigid midfield contingent, Brannagan does not hold back in the tackle either, often picking up cards throughout the season but with the kind of hunger and determination that is required, if the Terriers are going to be battling towards the foot of the table once again this term.

With the squad looking unconvincing at the time of writing Huddersfield need players they can rely on to put in committed displays week in week out, these three suggestions certainly provide that.

