3 replacements Blackburn Rovers could look at if Ben Brereton Diaz is sold in January

Ben Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers future continues to be a major talking point, with several clubs weighing up offers for the 22-year-old in January.

The latest club to apparently be in pole position are Spanish giants Sevilla, per The Sun, whilst a Football League World exclusive earlier in the week placed Leeds, Brighton and Newcastle in the race as well for the 16-goal striker.

Brereton has played a mix of a striker and a wide forward so far this season, taking up some of the responsibility after Adam Armstrong vacated the centre-forward role after going to Southampton.

So let’s look at three players who could replace the Chile international should he be cashed in on this January – it includes some wide players and a natural striker as Rovers will no doubt weigh up their options.

Ryan Hedges

This is a player that Blackburn tried to recruit in the summer but failed in doing so, with an offer of under £500,000 rejected for the 26-year-old, per the Press & Journal.

The same source believes that Rovers are ready to offer Hedges a pre-contract agreement in January with his deal at Aberdeen coming to an end in the summer, although he’s failed to hit the back of the net for the Dons this season in the Scottish Premiership.

He did score five times last season though but he would likely not be able to shoulder the load of goalscoring that Brereton would be relieved of – that would have to fall to someone else but he could certainly star on the left flank if someone else becomes Rovers’ new central striker.

Anthony Scully

A player who can play on the left or through the middle, meaning he could be the ideal Brereton replacement, Scully has been linked to Ewood Park through a Football League World exclusive a few weeks ago.

Scully came through the West Ham United academy and decided to swap their under-23’s for Lincoln City in 2020 after being prolific in the Premier League 2 competition.

The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 60 League One matches for the Imps, mainly cutting in from the left side of the pitch, and that could see him as an ideal replacement for the talents of Brereton.

Josh Maja

If Blackburn want an out and out striker to replace Brereton then they could go back in for one they attempted to secure in the summer in Josh Maja.

The ex-Sunderland man was in the door at the Brockhall training ground on deadline day but owing to a back issue highlighted in the medical, the move fell through as confirmed by Steve Waggott.

Maja has not played a match for his French club this year so his fitness would have to be called into question, having only returned to training at the start of November, but it has already been reported that they could go back in with a loan move for the Nigeria international.

It could very well be an exciting addition with the view to making it a permanent one as well should he be successful at Ewood Park initially.