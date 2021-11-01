3 replacements Barnsley have to consider after club make major managerial decision

Barnsley have made the decision to sack Markus Schopp after a very tough start to the season that has left the side in the relegation zone.

A 2-1 defeat to Bristol City over the weekend made is seven losses in a row for the Tykes and they are already four points from safety. As you would expect, that has angered the support, who are not happy with how things have gone under the former TSV Hartberg chief.

Therefore, the decision has been made, with the Barnsley hierarchy now on the lookout for Schopp’s successor.

Whilst the Yorkshire outfit have done well with some risky appointments in the past, their position now means the club may opt for a candidate who knows English football.

And, here we look at THREE who should be on the radar of Barnsley…

Alex Neil

This would be a safe appointment as Neil has proven himself in the Championship before, winning promotion with Norwich, whilst he has also done well with Preston.

Currently out of work, the Scotsman would also be available and you would imagine he would be open to getting back into the game at Oakwell.

So, this is a realistic option and you would back Neil to transform this squad and get them up the table over the coming months.

Michael Beale

This would be a risky appointment as Beale has not been a manager yet, but he is highly-rated as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and has worked at various English clubs in the past.

In terms of his style, Beale could be the ideal fit for the Tykes. He is known to be a smart tactician who encourages high-pressing football and this would be his chance to make his mark, so he would be desperate to prove himself.

Uwe Rosler

Finally, Rosler is available after leaving Fortuna Dusseldorf and he is another who knows what the Football League is about, having had spells with Brentford, Wigan, Leeds and Fleetwood.

The way some of those jobs went will concern some but Rosler has shown he is a good manager as well.

The German is another who adopts a high-intensity style that could get the best out of the current Barnsley squad.