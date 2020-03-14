3 regrets Sabri Lamouchi will have as Nottingham Forest’s automatic promotion hopes fade away

Nottingham Forest have seen any chance of an automatic promotion place slip away over the last few weeks.

Championship watchers cannot argue that Forest have been impressive for the most part this term, producing consistently good performance and pushing the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United for a place in the top-two.

However, form over the last few weeks has been troubling, gaining just one win from their last six games.

That victory came against Cardiff City, but defeats to Charlton Athletic and Millwall have seen the City Ground outfit drop to fifth in the league standings.

Fairly safe in a play-off place at present, Lamouchi will need to ensure his side bounce back to form when football returns after the recent postponement due to recent events.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Where is Andy Reid from? Scotland Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

Failure to do that and Forest could be nervously looking over their shoulders at the chasing sides, but it does look likely that they will hold off competitors before now and the end of the season.

But come the end of the season, should Forest fail to gain a top-two spot – will Lamouchi have any regrets?

We have taken a look at THREE regrets he could have come the end of the season….

Poor January transfer window

Citing a much needed squad improvement over the January transfer window, Lamouchi opted to bring in a number of players.

Gaetan Bong arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst Adama Diakhaby was hauled in from Huddersfield Town – but neither have impressed or given Lamouchi something he does not already have.

Nuno da Costa and Tyler Walker also arrived, but they have played little part in helping Forest over the last few months.

Not handing Joao Carvalho a chance

Portuguese playmaker Carvalho has struggled to find regular playing time this season, and his absence from the Forest eleven has been questionable at times.

Fans of the club have called for the midfielder to be included, but Lamouchi just has not been keen, despite seeing him play 40 times in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Carvalho has featured 25 times for Forest this term, but the majority of those have come from the substitutes bench – and you have to wonder what impact he would have had if he had been afforded consistent starts.

Failure to find a striker

January saw Sabri Lamouchi bring in Nuno da Costa, but he has failed to make a single appearance as of yet for Forest – whilst Tyler Walker’s return from a loan spell at Lincoln City is still yet to be successful.

Having struggled to find back up for leading scorer Lewis Grabban, Lamouchi may rue his decision not to push more for a recognised striker in January.