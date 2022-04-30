3 regrets Johnnie Jackson will have from this season at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have finished 13th in League One this season, despite only missing out on the play-offs on goal difference in 2020/21.

The Addicks’ never really recovered from their slow and naive approach to the summer transfer window, with relegation looking like a realistic possibility in the opening 13 games of the campaign under Nigel Adkins.

Johnnie Jackson steadied the ship and had such a good impact immediately in a caretaker manager role, so much so that supporters could hold onto an outside hope of making a late dash for the play-off places.

Here, we have taken a look at three regrets Jackson will have from this season at Charlton Athletic…

Mason Burstow’s departure

Mason Burstow left for Chelsea on transfer deadline day in January, having only started two league games for the club.

The 18-year-old’s contract at The Valley was only running until the summer of 2023 at the time, which affected the kind of transfer fee that the Addicks were able to demand for his services.

Acknowledging Burstow’s potential earlier and extending his contract, similar to what they did with Deji Elerewe earlier in the season, would have put the South Londoners in a stronger situation when negotiating with the Blues.

The Nile John issue

The Addicks signed Nile John on loan from Tottenham Hotspur towards the back end of the January window, and the 19-year-old did not play a single minute of senior action.

Potentially ruining a very positive relationship Charlton could have with a Premier League club with loanees.

It seemed like a very strange move given the amount of cover the Addicks already had in central midfield, and Jackson and the club will not be looked on fondly by Premier League clubs, especially Spurs, in the summer, if they are in the market for loanees.

No top half finish

The Addicks were in 12th place heading into their final day visit to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys ran out comfortable 4-0 winners and Accrington Stanley snuck ahead of Charlton into the top half.

A top half finish was not enough to justify a poor season, but it would have been something to demonstrate the positive impact that Jackson has had, since replacing Adkins in late October.