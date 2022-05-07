3 regrets Chris Wilder will have after Middlesbrough miss out on play-offs

Middlesbrough have missed out on the Championship play-offs after a humbling 4-1 defeat at Preston North End.

There was a point in the season where Chris Wilder’s men looked the most likely to challenge Bournemouth for second spot, but a dramatic drop-off in results and their attacking play sees Boro miss out and finish seventh.

The home record has remained strong but they have not been able to keep pace with Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, with Sheffield United and Luton Town taking fifth and sixth, and Wilder heads back to the drawing board this summer.

With a productive summer transfer window Boro will fancy their chances of competing for automatic promotion next season, although, with Norwich City and potentially Watford coming down from the top-flight, there will be obstacles to overcome in achieving that.

Here, we have taken a look at three regrets Wilder will have after Boro missed out on the play-offs…

January business

Injuries have not helped their predicament, however, with a hugely hindsight-driven reflection, granted, on their recruitment in January, it has not aged too well.

A new left wing back was not signed, leaving a lot of the attacking burden on Isaiah Jones’ shoulders with little coming from the opposite flank.

Sol Bamba has been relied upon more than planned at the heart of defence due to Dael Fry’s absence, which could have been avoided with a January pick-up.

Joe Lumley cost the club points in goal for a prolonged period also, that reflects badly on the recruitment team.

Connolly persistence

Aaron Connolly’s loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion has not worked out with the Irishman only finding the net twice.

Wilder stuck with the 22-year-old though however, and put more trust in him than the likes of Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore at times, which looking back may have been a mistake.

Cup exertion

It was great viewing and fuelled belief if anything, but on reflection Middlesbrough’s FA Cup run, to the quarter finals by beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before losing to Chelsea, did take its toll on the squad.

With Sheffield United kicking on to finish in the play-offs without a run in the competition.