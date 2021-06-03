3 Reece James alternatives Sheffield Wednesday must now consider after transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday face a fascinating summer transfer window and it is one that they are going to really need to box clever in as they look to bring in new players.

The Owls have dropped into Sky Bet League One and the task now for Darren Moore is to reshape the squad, with deadwood and players on high wages moving on, and the replacements need to be fresh and offer hunger and drive to the club.

Reece James had been one man being touted with a move to the club from Doncaster Rovers but that now looks as though it could be off, as per a report from the Sheffield Star.

Further left-back options need to be looked at, then, so here we’re taking an overview at three that might be worth considering…

Dom Thompson

Thompson joined Brentford back in 2019 from Arsenal and has spent time out on loan from the Bees in recent months with him joining Swindon Town in Sky Bet League One.

He couldn’t help them avoid the drop after arriving in January but still played regularly and looked like a very handy young player, one that Brentford will want to see develop further.

Under Darren Moore he could really come on leaps and bounds, then, and a loan to the Owls might be a start.

Josh Earl

Josh Earl is another good young full-back that spent time out on loan at Burton Albion last season as they recovered from a poor start to finish fairly comfortably in mid-table in League One.

Preston North End may have plans to keep him and see him play more next season but if they decide against that or Wednesday can make him a good offer to at least join on loan and play for a big club like theirs, it’s really worth a go.

He’s a player that looks Championship level in fairness.

Max Clark

Clark has spent a lot of his career associated with Hull City but that has come to an end for the second time this summer and he needs to find a new club.

He’s a player that has plenty to offer at the age of 25 and he’ll surely be hungry to prove a point.

He wouldn’t break the bank and might be a solid option for Wednesday and Darren Moore to consider, as they look to try and be shrewder this summer than the club has been for some time.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 20 Jacob Murphy? Yes No